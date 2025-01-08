Health Ministry allays fears of HPMV flu in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Health Minisytry has allayed fears of the Human Metapneumovirus (HPMV) flu in Kenya following an outbreak in China.

In a statement, the Ministry however urged the public to seek medical assistance in severe respiratory cases.

It further clarified that HMPV is not new and has been documented as a circulating pathogen contributing to respiratory illnesses in Kenya.

“Currently, there is no reported increase in the expected number of patients presenting with respiratory symptoms in our health facilities,” the Ministry noted, adding that the national public health surveillance system remains on high alert to detect and manage any emerging health threats.

HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus known to cause mild to severe respiratory illnesses, particularly in children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

It is transmitted through respiratory droplets, direct contact, or contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms can range from cold-like conditions to severe complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

The Ministry has urged the public to maintain basic hygiene practices such as regular handwashing, wearing masks when symptomatic, and practicing respiratory etiquette by covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

“We urge Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant. Observing basic public health practices is our collective responsibility in curbing the spread of respiratory illnesses,” the Ministry emphasized.

The Ministry has also encouraged individuals experiencing severe respiratory symptoms, including persistent high fever or difficulty breathing, to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility.

Citizens are also advised to report any unusual cases through the Ministry’s toll-free hotline at 719.

HMPV outbreaks have been observed seasonally in different parts of the world, typically peaking during late winter and spring in temperate regions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV infections often go undiagnosed due to their similarity to other respiratory illnesses such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The Ministry of Health has assured the public of continued monitoring and regular updates regarding HMPV.

