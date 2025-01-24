Health Groups Urge Government to Boost Vaccine Awareness Amid Low Uptake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Non-state actors in the health sector have called on the government to intensify civic education campaigns on immunization to counter myths and misinformation that hinder vaccine uptake.

The Health Non-Governmental Organizations Network (HENNET) emphasized that raising public awareness would dispel fears, build trust, and increase confidence in vaccination programs.

HENNET Advocacy and Communication Manager Faith Ndungu noted that while substantial funds are allocated to immunization, many people continue to avoid life-saving vaccines due to misinformation.

She pointed to the low uptake of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine for girls aged 10 to 14, which is crucial in preventing cervical cancer.

“The HPV vaccine, which can reduce lifetime cervical cancer cases and deaths by 42 to 60 percent, is being rejected by parents due to myths and propaganda,” Ndungu said.

A 2022 survey by Innovations for Poverty Action found that three years after its introduction in 2019, only 26 percent of eligible girls in Kenya had received the HPV vaccine.

Speaking in Nairobi during a two-day Mobile Journalism (MoJo) workshop organized by Media for Science, Health, and Agriculture (MESHA), Ndungu said misinformation was putting many lives at risk.

She also called on the Ministry of Health (MoH) to address the ongoing vaccine stockouts that have plagued the country for the past two years, leaving newborns without critical immunization.

“HENNET urges the MoH to immediately resolve vaccine shortages. For the past two years, newborn babies have been discharged from hospitals without receiving the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which protects against tuberculosis,” she said.

Ndungu stressed the need for emergency vaccine procurement and efficient distribution to replenish depleted stocks and ensure uninterrupted immunization services nationwide.

She urged the government to establish a sustainable mechanism to guarantee the continuous availability of routine vaccines.

“Such measures will ensure that no segment of the population, especially children, is left out,” she added.

Kenya’s Immunization Agenda 2030 aims to expand equitable access to vaccines and strengthen immunization within primary healthcare as part of universal health coverage.

On disease outbreaks, Ndungu called on the MoH to enhance surveillance and rapid response measures to contain diseases like Mpox and cholera before they escalate.