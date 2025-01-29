He has no reason to give you anything: Uhuru on US aid cut by Trump

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 29 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta says the United States foreign aid cuts announced by President Donald Trump is a wake-up call for Kenya to seek alternative funding for various programs.

Speaking during the East Africa Region Global Health Security Summit 2025 in Mombasa, the former head of state called for prudent use of resources.

He also urged other African nations to be self-reliant as aid from other nations is not permanent.

“Why are you crying and it is not your government not your country and he has no reason to give you anything, you don’t pay taxes to America. It is a wake-up call to say, what do to support ourselves instead of crying. Nobody will continue holding our hands to support us daily,” he stated.

Uhuru observed that the increase of wars in the continent is a waste of resources and ceasing it will help save more resources to be used in various departments.

“Remember the amount of resource we waste killing each other, as we have spent more to buy those bullets to kill ourselves then we have lost in protecting ourselves and our health. Putting the end to such conflicts and re-purpose our resources shall remain the main critical agenda for the Africa continent,” Uhuru said.