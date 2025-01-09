Handshakes, smiles and stares as five presidents meet at Carter’s funeral

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 9 – Current and former presidents and vice-presidents gathered at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday for the funeral service of former US President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100 last week.

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton were seated together in the first rows of pews.

Vice-President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential election to Trump in November, and her predecessors Mike Pence and Al Gore were also among the select group of politicians and members of the public paying their respects to Carter.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election – was also seated with her husband. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and Barack Obama were among the select group of politicians in attendance for Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Photographers captured Trump and Obama – who have politically clashed for the better part of a decade – smiling and chatting before the service began.

Former and incoming first lady Melania Trump joined her husband for the service but Michelle Obama was not in attendance.

Sources close to former first lady told US media that she had a “scheduling conflict” and was still in Hawaii, where Barack Obama spent much of his childhood and where the Obama family usually spends their Christmas holidays. Donald Trump and his former vice president Mike Pence shake hands at Jimmy Carter’s funeral service.

Trump and his former vice-president, Mike Pence, shook hands as guests took their seats.

The two men fell out at the end of Trump’s presidency, when Pence presided over the certification of Biden’s presidential win despite pressure from Trump not to do so.

A riotous mob stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 to try and stop the certification, with some calling for Pence’s hanging.

He then ran against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and declined to endorse him when he won.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump did not shake hands at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

There was no such formality between Trump and Harris, whom he defeated in the 2024 election.

Though seated near each other, the two politicians did not shake hands after entering the church. Trump was spotted staring at Harris as she took her seat.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, later shook hands with Trump as Harris spoke to Bush.

From the pulpit, speaker after speaker praised Carter’s commitment to public service before and after his time in office.

Steve Ford, son of former president Gerald Ford, read aloud a eulogy his late father wrote about Carter.

The two men had made a pact to speak at each other’s funerals – an oath Carter himself upheld when Ford died in 2007.

“By fate, for a brief season, Jimmy Carter and I were rivals,” President Ford’s eulogy read. But later, “it led to the most enduring of friendships.”

About The Author