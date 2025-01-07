0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Ms. Guo Haiyan is the new Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, becoming the 18th envoy since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries 61 years ago.

Guo arrived in Nairobi on January 6, 2025, to assume her post, succeeding Zhou Pingjian, whose tenure ended in December 2024 after four years of service.

Upon her arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Ambassador Guo was warmly received by Amb. Jane Makori, Deputy Director General of the State Department for Foreign Affairs. In her remarks, Guo expressed her commitment to working closely with the Kenyan government and its people to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two nations and advance practical cooperation for mutual benefit.

Guo, who previously served as China’s Ambassador to Guyana, is expected to present her credentials to President William Ruto later this week. Her appointment comes at a critical time, as Kenya and China look to build on the outcomes of the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit held in Beijing.

Focus on Strengthening Cooperation

Ambassador Guo’s immediate priorities will include overseeing the implementation of the FOCAC-Beijing Action Plan (2025–2027). This roadmap outlines key areas of cooperation such as trade, infrastructure, health, agriculture, green development, and security—sectors that align closely with President Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. Ambassador Guo Haiyan was warmly received by Amb. Jane Makori, Deputy Director General of the State Department for Foreign Affairs. /January 7, 2024.

One notable outcome of the FOCAC summit was China’s agreement to grant greater market access for Kenya’s agricultural products. Additionally, both nations committed to expanding the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and advancing major infrastructure projects, including the Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba dual carriageway.

In rural development, plans are underway for the construction of 15 rural roads under a credit facility with the China Development Bank. These projects aim to enhance connectivity, create jobs, and improve market access for farmers and traders across Kenya.

The two nations also agreed to establish a regional China-Africa Development Fund to foster public-private partnerships. Kenya’s foreign ministry has indicated plans to set up a regional fund office in Nairobi to deepen collaboration in infrastructure, manufacturing, and trade.

Building on Strong Foundations

Ambassador Zhou Pingjian, Guo’s predecessor, was praised for his role in strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and China. During his tenure, he facilitated significant advancements in trade, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange.

