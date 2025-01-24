Connect with us

Grace Njoki, who disrupted Health CS Barasa's briefing over SHAH hitches, is freed on a Ksh 10,000 cash bail paid by Mike Sonko, who has pledged to support her pursuit of justice. Sonko, working with Lawyers Omwanza for LSK, Senator Maanzo, family lawyer Johnstone Jnr, and Njiru Ndegwa, secured her release at the Capital Hill Police Post. /Courtesy.

Capital Health

Grace Njoki Narrates Ordeal of Being Dragged, Bullied by Police During Arrest

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 24 – Grace Njoki Mulei, who was arrested after storming Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa’s press briefing at Afya House last week, has narrated how she was dragged and bullied by police officers during her arrest.

In a distressing account of the ordeal, Njoki described being forcefully removed from Ladnan Hospital in Eastleigh, where she had gone to seek medical attention. She claimed that the police officers who apprehended her refused to identify themselves and manhandled her as they took her into custody.

“I was dragged out of the hospital, bullied, and pinched. They didn’t tell me why I was being arrested or where they were taking me. They insisted I write a statement, but when I asked what it was about, they refused to explain. Throughout the whole ordeal, I felt threatened,” Njoki recounted, visibly shaken by the experience. “I have a heart condition, and they didn’t care. All they wanted was for me to write a statement, even though I had no idea what it was for,” she added.

Njoki emphasized that the manner in which she was treated was uncalled for, especially given that she had only gone to the Ministry of Health to advocate for patients who she believes are being denied proper care. “I’m not a politician. I’m a nurse, and I’ve always fought for patients’ rights. I went there to speak up for those who don’t have a voice. It’s wrong to take their money and not provide the treatment they need,” she said.

She further stated that the police should have summoned her to the station if they needed her to make a statement, instead of resorting to such aggressive tactics. “They didn’t need to treat me this way. If they wanted me to record a statement, they could have simply asked me to come to the station,” she said.

Njoki, who was arrested along with another woman during a protest over delays in implementing the SHAH health program, reiterated that her actions were motivated by a desire to see change in the healthcare system, not by political interests. “I am fighting for patients who don’t have the resources or the platform to speak up. That’s why I went there,” she said.

Her lawyer and supporters have voiced their concerns about the way the police handled the situation, with many arguing that her actions were within her rights as a concerned citizen. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) later clarified that Njoki was arrested for causing a disturbance during the press briefing.

Njoki’s son, George Mulei, who was alerted during the incident, said his mother called him in panic, stating that they had “come for her.” By the time he reached the hospital, she had already been taken into custody.

Despite the troubling events, Njoki remains determined to continue her advocacy for patient rights, vowing not to be silenced by the mistreatment she faced.

