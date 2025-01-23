Govt to roll out Mpox vaccination drive for the high at risk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The government is set to roll out an Mpox vaccination exercise targeting children, those with compromised immune systems.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni stated that pregnant women will also be vaccinated in the drive.

While calling for vigilance, Muthoni stated that these groups are the most vulnerable.

“The Ministry will soon roll out Mpox vaccinations, targeting high-risk groups, including contacts of confirmed cases,” Muthoni stated.

“Mpox is transmitted through close contact and poses a significant risk to vulnerable populations like Children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems.”

Muthoni acknowledged the critical role of media in disseminating accurate health information and combating misinformation emphasizing the need for sustained public awareness, enhanced surveillance, and coordinated efforts to mitigate the spread of the disease.

“We call on the media to play a pivotal role in communicating the importance of this vaccination drive and countering misinformation that may arise,” she stated.

The vaccination exercise follow a rise in Mpox cases across the country.

Mpox cases had been reported in counties such as Nakuru, Mombasa, and Busia, which account for the highest numbers, with additional cases emerging in Taita Taveta, Kericho, and Kilifi among others.

“Mpox remains a significant threat in Kenya and the East African region at large. The Ministry has confirmed five new cases in the past week alone, bringing the total cases to 36 across 12 counties,” the PS said.

The PS highlighted the Ministry’s and the government’s proactive measures, including robust surveillance systems, training healthcare workers, and public awareness campaigns to educate the public about prevention strategies such as proper hand hygiene.

“We are actively preparing for all scenarios, including more cases, by working with global and regional counterparts to adopt best practices and develop emergency preparedness plans, and I am confident we will overcome these public health challenges with collaboration,” she noted.

Mpox is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus and primarily spreads through close human-to-human contact, including respiratory droplets, physical contact, and sexual transmission, which has been a key mode of transmission in Kenya.

According to Data from the first 23 cases in Kenya, revealed common symptoms such as rashes (100% of cases), fever, sore throat, and genital lesions.

Vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant individuals, and immuno-compromised people (e.g., those with poorly managed HIV), are at a higher risk of severe disease and complications.

The disease has seen a steady rise in Kenya since its outbreak in July 2024 with one death recorded of a truck driver in Bungoma County whose health was immunocompromised according to a report from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry has strengthened partnerships with global health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to bolster Kenya’s response capabilities.