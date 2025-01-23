Govt to end perennial flooding in Budalang’i

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUSIA, Kenya, Jan 23 – The government is committed to permanently ending perennial flooding in Budalang’i, Busia County, President William Ruto has said.



The President explained that the government is investing more than Sh130 million to extend the dyke in Budalang’i to address lake backflow and restore arable agricultural land, enabling residents to engage in productive activities.



He pointed out that the project will also safeguard and restore access to vital institutions and infrastructure, including Musoma Primary and Secondary schools, Mau Mau trading centre, Musoma shopping centre and households at risk of displacement.



Speaking when he launched the extension of a secondary dyke for the River Nzoia flood control project, President Ruto said the government and the World Bank have spent KSh4 billion in the first phase of the Budalang’i Flood Mitigation.



The dykes are the reason Budalang’i did not feature prominently in last year’s devastating floods that wreaked havoc across Kenya between March and June last year.



Consequently, 700,000 people have not been affected by the floods, while 200,000 acres of agricultural land has been reclaiming 20,000 acres of agricultural land.



The President said the project has enabled the resettlement of more than 1,800 households.



“Today, we are launching Phase II of the extension of Secondary Dyke for River Nzoia Flood Control Project-Budalang’i,” he said.



He said KSh2.9 billion will be used in phase II of the Budalang’i Flood Mitigation.



“We want to improve the irrigation project that benefits residents of Busia and Siaya counties and thus eliminate food shortage,” he added.



At the same time, President Ruto urged Kenyans to ignore the propaganda being peddled about the new Taifa Care, the universal health cover.



He pointed out that unlike the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), Taifa Care, under the Social Health Authority, will cover many Kenyans. In the NHIF days, one needed a source of income to be covered, but Taifa Care covers all Kenyans, with or without a job.



President Ruto noted that the government will cater for those who will not have money to pay for Taifa Care. He said he pledged to transform and streamline the health sector, and that is what he is doing.



“I promised to streamline health matters. At NHIF, one needed a job or the capacity to pay to be covered. This new programme, with or without a job, you have access to treatment and medication in hospitals. Ignore those spreading propaganda. Registration for Taifa Care is free,” he said.



He went on: “When you register, the government will know how many people seek services in your dispensary and we can plan to distribute enough medicine, doctors and equipment.”



The President also noted that Kenya has no room for leaders who embrace hate speech and tribal politics.



“We have no time for tribal and incompetent individuals. We are uniting Kenya for prosperity, ” he said.





Later, President Ruto broke ground for the construction of a tuition block for St Anne’s Bunyala Girls Secondary and St Joseph’s Busagwa Primary School.



And while launching the construction of the Luanda fresh produce and modern market in Vihiga County, President Ruto said the government was building more than 400 markets across the country to strengthen the agricultural sector and drive economic growth in rural and urban areas.



“Through these markets, farmers will access a larger pool of traders,” he said.



Deputy President Kithure Kindiki called on Kenyans to shun the politics of discrimination.



“As a country, we must discourage tribal and discriminatory politics,” the DP said.



The second in command noted that President Ruto has been very clear in championing the unity of the country, which is the reason he has brought to government representatives from opposition parties.



National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, CSs Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Deborah Barasa (Health) and Eric Mugaa (Water).



Others were National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and Governors Paul Otuoma (Busia), Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega) several MPs were also present.



Speaker after speaker urged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority, saying those opposed to Taifa Care are not sincere.



The Head of State also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Khwisero Mother-Child Level IV Hospital.



He said the government is expanding and equipping health care facilities throughout Kenya to deliver accessible, quality and affordable medical services to everyone.