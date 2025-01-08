Govt to build more dams to support farming in the North Rift

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jan 8 – Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa said the region’s agriculture potential is yet to be fully exploited due to water shortages.



“We are addressing this problem by building more dams that will increase the land acreage from the current 6,000 to 9,000,” he said.



He spoke on Wednesday when he inspected water projects in Uasin Gishu County.



President William Ruto is expected to launch a number of development projects in the region from tomorrow.



The Water CS said a shift from reliance on rain-fed agriculture will make Kenya more food secure, create more employment and drive the country’s economic growth.

