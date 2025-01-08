Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to build more dams to support farming in the North Rift

Published

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Jan 8 – Water Cabinet Secretary Eric Mugaa said the region’s agriculture potential is yet to be fully exploited due to water shortages.

“We are addressing this problem by building more dams that will increase the land acreage from the current 6,000 to 9,000,” he said.

He spoke on Wednesday when he inspected water projects in Uasin Gishu County.

President William Ruto is expected to launch a number of development projects in the region from tomorrow.

The Water CS said a shift from reliance on rain-fed agriculture will make Kenya more food secure, create more employment and drive the country’s economic growth.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Health Ministry allays fears of HPMV flu in Kenya

The Health Ministry clarified that HMPV is not new and has been documented as a circulating pathogen contributing to respiratory illnesses in Kenya.

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet nominees to know fate next Thursday as Wetangula gazzettes special sitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – The National Assembly it set to vote on President William Ruto’s new cabinet nominees on Thursday next week after...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mahama says Ghana open for trade during inauguration attended by Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – President William Ruto was among several African leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ghana’s new President John Dramani...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi declines Senator Methu’s request for special sitting to deliberate on abductions

In a letter addressed to Senator Methu, Kingi stated that the letter failed to meet the requisite threshold of the house standing orders.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt targeting Sh80bn GDP Boost in Blue Economy investments by 2026 – DP Kindiki

Kindiki emphasized the critical role of the blue economy in achieving the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua allies push for independent commission to probe alleged abductions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have called for the establishment of an Independent Public Commission of...

20 hours ago

EAC

Kenya upgrades Suam Border Post to boost trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenyan government is intensifying efforts to complete the Suam One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Trans Nzoia County...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki chairs meeting to review ETA system that seeks to boost tourism numbers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday held an inter-ministerial review meeting to generate consensus on administrative and procedural improvements...

24 hours ago