Govt targeting Sh80bn GDP Boost in Blue Economy investments by 2026 – DP Kindiki

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jan 7—The Government is working towards increasing the contribution of blue economy value chains to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the current Sh37 billion to Sh80 billion annually by 2026.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, speaking during a site visit to the Shimoni Fish Port project in Kwale on Tuesday, disclosed that the government’s long-term target is to achieve a GDP boost of Sh150 billion by 2027 through investments in the blue economy sector.

Kindiki emphasized the critical role of the blue economy in achieving the Kenya Kwanza Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) Plan.

“The Government is committed to empowering Kenyans by boosting livelihoods, creating jobs, and revitalizing critical value chains that contribute to wealth generation and overall economic development,” he said.

The Sh2.6 billion Shimoni Fish Port project, set for completion by March 2025, will include the construction of a modern jetty, a fish landing site, a warehouse housing a fish processing plant, a cold storage and ice-making facility, and a fish meat processing unit, among other essential amenities.

Once operational, Kindiki said the port is expected to create numerous job opportunities and improve household incomes, significantly benefiting the local community.

In addition to infrastructure development, Kindiki announced that the Government is providing capital and operational grants to fisher folk.

These grants are intended to enable them to acquire modern deep-sea fishing boats and advanced gear, thereby ensuring they can fully exploit the untapped potential of Kenya’s blue economy.

During his visit, the Deputy President reviewed the progress of ongoing works and directed contractors to ensure the timely completion and commissioning of the port.

The event was attended by senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Maritime Affairs, and the Blue Economy Ali Hassan Joho; Principal Secretary for Fisheries and the Blue Economy Betsy Njagi; Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Captain William Ruto; Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani; and Msambweni MP Faisal Bader.

