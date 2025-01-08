Connect with us

An elderly woman registers for Inua Jamii social protection program during a listing excersice in September 2023/KNA/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt releases Sh3.5bn social protection payout for 1.8mn elderly persons

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has announced the disbursement of Sh3,517,470,000 for the December 2024 Inua Jamii Cash Transfer payments.

The funds aim to benefit 1,758,735 individuals enrolled in the program.

Payments began on Tuesday, January 7, with each beneficiary set to receive Sh2,000 to cover the December 2024 cycle.

This initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support vulnerable populations by providing financial assistance to cushion them from poverty and hunger, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

To improve service delivery, the government is piloting a new payment method through MPESA, using the E-Citizen platform in Murang’a and Marsabit counties.

By the end of January 2025, all beneficiaries will be able to access their funds via this efficient system, leveraging MPESA’s extensive agent network.

Beneficiaries in other counties will continue receiving their payments through the traditional method via contracted commercial banks, ensuring there is no disruption in the payment process.

Joseph Motari, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, emphasized the importance of this new system in enhancing the delivery of social protection services.

“We are committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable members of society continue to receive the support they need in a timely and efficient manner,” Motari said.

He affirmed that the initiative reflects the government’s ongoing investment in social protection, aimed at reducing inequality and improving the livelihoods of its citizens.

Launched in 2018, the program marks a significant milestone in advancing the lifecycle approach to social protection in Kenya.

It guarantees a minimum income for all citizens in their old age and targets senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

