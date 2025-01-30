Govt releases Sh14bn in capitation funding, Sh15bn balance outstanding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The government has announced the release of an additional Sh14 billion in school capitation funding, bringing the total amount disbursed so far to Sh33 billion.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed that the National Treasury had released the funds on Wednesday, with disbursement to school accounts expected to be completed by Friday.

“KCB account holders will access it today, and the rest by tomorrow,” he stated.

The latest release follows a previous disbursement of Sh19 billion in the preceding week, ensuring that primary schools, Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), and secondary schools receive much-needed funding to support their operations.

“So far, Sh33 billion has now been released to primary schools, Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), and secondary schools,” Mwaura noted.

Sh15bn balance

Mwaura, however, acknowledged that a balance of Sh15 billion remains outstanding for the current term.

“We assure head teachers and principals that the balance of Sh15 billion is still outstanding for this term and will be released in due course,” the spokesperson stated.

The government’s assurance of continued disbursements comes as schools adjust to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which has seen increased financial demands, particularly for Junior Secondary Schools (JSS).

Capitation funding is a crucial component of Kenya’s education financing model, aimed at ensuring free and compulsory basic education as mandated by the government.

The funds are allocated per student and are meant to cover essential school expenses, including teaching materials, co-curricular activities, and administrative costs.

However, delays in disbursement have often led to operational difficulties, with some schools resorting to levying additional charges on parents to remain functional.

Several school heads have raised concerns over funding shortages in the past, warning that delays were affecting the smooth running of institutions.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) and the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) have been vocal about the need for predictable and timely funding to prevent disruptions in learning.