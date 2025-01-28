Govt mapping out departments to be affected by US aid cut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has tasked state departments within the Ministry to map out the impact of the aid cut by the United States on finances and human resources.

Speaking during a press conference, Barasa indicated that this will help the government as it seeks interventions.

“As the ministry of health, I have tasked the various state departments, the various programs and the various directors that have been involved or will be affected by this so that we can be able to map out and look at the impact in matters finances in matters human resource, et cetera,” she stated.

She exuded confidence that a solution will be found on the matter.

“With this we will come up with a concrete way forward in terms of interventions which we will be able to share with the Cabinet and His Excellency the President of Kenya and see how we can move forward in matters intervention,” the CS stated.

Following his swearing-in, US President Donald Trump ordered a pause on all foreign aid and review of existing programmes.