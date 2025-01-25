Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NGAPU will operate from its headquarters in Nairobi, with offices established at regional, county, sub-county, divisional, and locational levels/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches new police unit assigned to Chiefs

The new unit aims to address policing gaps, particularly in rural areas, by enhancing the capacity of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), including chiefs at the location level.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The government has launched a new police unit to bolster the efforts of grassroot national administration officials in executing their mandate across the country.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced on Friday that the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) will operate under the Administration Police Service (APS).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new unit aims to address policing gaps, particularly in rural areas, by enhancing the capacity of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), including chiefs at the location level.

NGAPU will operate from its headquarters in Nairobi, with offices established at regional, county, sub-county, divisional, and locational levels.

During the launch event, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that 6,000 police officers have already been deployed to the unit.

He commended the Administration Police Service for its vital role in safeguarding Kenya’s borders and addressing challenges such as banditry and cattle rustling.

“NGAPU will equip NGAOs with the security resources needed to facilitate the delivery of government services, enhance public safety, and strengthen multi-agency collaboration,” said Murkomen.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja emphasized that the establishment of NGAPU reflects the National Police Service’s commitment to improving service delivery.

The unit will also assist NGAOs in security management and provide critical support in maintaining law and order.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, NGAPU will offer protective security for government facilities, enforce national policies, and ensure compliance in high-risk operations, including resolving land disputes, regulatory enforcement, and combating alcohol and drug abuse.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen faults CJ Koome for going ‘too public’ on recall of 3 bodyguards

Murkomen claimed that he had learned of some details through the media rather than through direct communication.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chinese National Fined Sh6 Million for Tax Fraud in Kenya

The court imposed a fine of Sh1.5 million for each of the four counts, totaling Sh6 million.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula warns Kalonzo against questioning bonus payout to sugarcane farmers

Wetang'ula called out the former Vice president on for what he termed as selfish and divisive politics meant to stop the western region from...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to roll out Mpox vaccination drive for the high at risk

While calling for vigilance, Muthoni stated that these groups are the most vulnerable.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki rallies for support of broad-based government in meeting with Taita Taveta residents

This is a broad-based government. We are now one team—Team Kenya. Let us all support the broad-based agenda - Kindiki

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hits out at critics accusing him of crafting re-election campaign under guise of election tours

Ruto dismissed the claims made by some of his political opponents that he has shifted his attention to politicking.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to set aside orders for IG, DCI to appear over abductions

In his ruling, Justice chacha Mwita stated that the IG and DCI were properly served with the petition and the order issued on January...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan man allegedly caught carrying wife’s body parts in backpack

After police officers interrogated Mr Wambua, he told them that the body parts belonged to his wife, Joy Fridah Munani, according to the DCI...

2 days ago