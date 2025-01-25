Govt launches new police unit assigned to Chiefs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The government has launched a new police unit to bolster the efforts of grassroot national administration officials in executing their mandate across the country.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) announced on Friday that the National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) will operate under the Administration Police Service (APS).

The new unit aims to address policing gaps, particularly in rural areas, by enhancing the capacity of National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs), including chiefs at the location level.

NGAPU will operate from its headquarters in Nairobi, with offices established at regional, county, sub-county, divisional, and locational levels.

During the launch event, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that 6,000 police officers have already been deployed to the unit.

He commended the Administration Police Service for its vital role in safeguarding Kenya’s borders and addressing challenges such as banditry and cattle rustling.

“NGAPU will equip NGAOs with the security resources needed to facilitate the delivery of government services, enhance public safety, and strengthen multi-agency collaboration,” said Murkomen.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja emphasized that the establishment of NGAPU reflects the National Police Service’s commitment to improving service delivery.

The unit will also assist NGAOs in security management and provide critical support in maintaining law and order.

Additionally, NGAPU will offer protective security for government facilities, enforce national policies, and ensure compliance in high-risk operations, including resolving land disputes, regulatory enforcement, and combating alcohol and drug abuse.