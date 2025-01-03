Govt has taken action on extrajudicial killings: Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jan 3 – The government has taken decisive action to tame extrajudicial killings in the country, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the government will entrench the rule of law and support the National Police Service in its efforts to uphold it.

He said under his administration, the country will not slide back to the days characterised by extrajudicial killings where bodies used to be found in rivers, national parks and torture.

He recalled that one of his first actions when he took office was to deliberately transfer the police service’s operational budget from the Office of the President to Inspector-General to ensure its independence.

“The police service, being an independent institution, can make independent decisions on investigation, prosecution and the maintenance of law order,” President Ruto said.

The President made the remarks during the burial service of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi’s mother, Ann Nanyama, in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, on Friday.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi, Cabinet Secretaries, governors, and MPs, among other leaders, were present.

The President asked Kenyans to comply with the country’s laws. He emphasised the need for a “whole-of-society approach” to protect the rule of law and democracy.

“We need a whole-of-society approach to make sure that we have a nation that is measured; that our democracy does not become chaotic, abusive and one that does not undermine the rule of law,” President Ruto said.

He pointed out that it is government policy that all criminal activities must be investigated and that the law will not be administered selectively.

“Anybody in breach must live with the consequences of the law. The rule of law is what underwrites our democracy,” he said.

The President highlighted the government’s significant progress in implementing its development agenda, citing achievements in universal health coverage, reforms in education and agriculture, and other initiatives that continue to drive the country’s development.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to shun divisive politics and focus on efforts that will transform the nation.

“Let us work together. If Kenya succeeds, we all succeed. If Kenya fails, we will all be affected,” he said.

The President commended leaders who have heeded his call for unity and are working together in the best interest of the people.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah encouraged those with information about abductions to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to help address the issue.

He expressed disappointment that some leaders potentially involved in abductions are politicising the matter.

Mr Kingi urged Kenyans to refrain from acts of indiscipline that violate the rights of others in the name of exercising their democratic rights.

He said Kenyans must distinguish between democracy and outright indiscipline.

“You can criticise the policies of this government, but there is no need of getting personal,” he said.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi urged critics of the government to be factual in their assessment.

He noted that the financial difficulties facing the country did not begin when President Ruto assumed office, but were a result of poor decisions and misplaced priorities by the previous administration.

“Why are you blaming President Ruto for fixing a problem that was created before he took over?” he added.

Mr Mudavadi stated that the government’s plans to expand the Nairobi-Malaba highway are at an advanced stage. He also said the government plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Malaba to ease the movement of goods and services in the region.

