Govt exploring alternative funding sources after US threat to pull out of WHO

Gathecha expressed concern that the move by US, the largest financial contributor to the program, would have significant consequences on Kenya’s efforts to combat HIV and AIDS.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Public Service Principal Secretary Amos Gathecha has revealed that the government is actively exploring alternative funding sources to support people living with HIV and AIDS, considering the United States’ move to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) global fund.

“We hope America won’t pull out of the WHO program because they are the biggest financiers,” Gathecha stated.

“But should they pull out, as a country, we have to get alternatives on funding.”

The announcement comes days after Donald Trump signed an executive order affirming the intent to withdraw from the WHO global health initiative.

The move is expected to have far-reaching implications, not only for global health programs but specifically for countries like Kenya, which heavily rely on the fund for HIV and AIDS prevention, treatment, and support.

The order marked the second time Trump has pushed for such a move, following his 2020 threat to withdraw when he accused WHO of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and being overly China-centric.

Earlier, WHO expressed regret over the United States’ announcement to withdraw from the organization while signaling its openness to constructive dialogue to resolve differences.

The United States has been a cornerstone of WHO’s efforts since 1948 when it became a founding member.

The organization noted that, in recent years, it has implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, improving accountability and efficiency.

