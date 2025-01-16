Govt Directs Social Media Firms to Set Up Physical Offices in Kenya To Curb Misuse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The government has directed all social media companies operating in Kenya to establish physical offices in the country to enhance accountability and curb misuse of digital platforms.

This follows months of a stand-off sparked by negative posts online against top government officials, including President William Ruto who was angered by cartoons depicting them in coffins among other caricatures.

This has led to numerous cases of abduction on youths, sparking across the country after fingers were pointed at the National Intelligence Service out to curb the alleged disinformation, harassment, and incitement on social media by Kenyan youth.

“To ensure responsibility and accountability in the face of rising disinformation, social media manipulation, and online abuse, all social media organizations operating in the country must establish a physical presence within our jurisdiction,” the Ministry of Interior announced after a meeting of stakeholders with Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo.

The ministry said on its X account that the PS has met representatives from telecommunications companies and social media platforms without elaborating further.

This is seen as an apparent directive at global tech including Ellon Musk’s X formerly Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube, LinkedIn, Pinterest among others.

“The growing cases of harassment, hate speech, and incitement to violence necessitate immediate and decisive measures,” the Interior Ministry stated. “Strict compliance with this requirement is expected, with telecommunications providers and platform owners required to take stronger action against criminal activities online.”

While the move is aimed at improving accountability, it is likely to face resistance from civil society groups and Kenyans who see it as an attempt to restrict free speech. The government has previously been accused of using regulatory measures to suppress dissenting voices online.