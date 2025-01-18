Govt bans importion of unregistered health products citing Indian Pharmacopeia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has warned against the importation and trade of unregistered health products citing Indian Pharmacopeia.

In a statement, the board’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fred Siyoi raised concerns over the influx of unregistered pharmaceutical products into Kenya.

“The Indian Pharmacopoeia is not within the purview of drug registration requirements in the country, and as such, products citing this standard are not compliant with Kenyan regulations,” he stated.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia is a set of standards for all drugs that are sold, manufactured, and consumed in India.

He warned all stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry against the sale, distribution, importation, or handling of unregistered products.

“Ensure that all pharmaceutical products in your possession are duly registered and approved by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board,” he stated.

According to Siyoi, failure to adhere to the set regulations would attract stiff penalties in the area of regulation, licensing, and litigation.

“Failure to comply with this directive will attract severe regulatory actions, including but not limited to seizure of products, revocation of licenses, and prosecution as stipulated under the law,” he stated.

He also cautioned medical practitioners against violating the directive in their course of duty.

“Note that any pharmaceutical product that is not duly registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board is strictly prohibited for importation, distribution, sale, or handling in Kenya,” he stated.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board will continue to monitor the market and take necessary enforcement actions to ensure compliance with the applicable regulatory framework.”