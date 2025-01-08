Connect with us

Capital Health

Govt banking on lessons from Kibaki, Uhuru to succeed in UHC rollout

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the success of the Social Health Authority (SHA), promising budgetary adjustments to prioritize primary healthcare under the Taifa Care initiative.

Speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on Wednesday, the Deputy President underscored the critical role of primary healthcare in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

“We will go out of our way to adjust our budget for primary healthcare because it is critical and core to the success of SHA. The government is fully aware of this need,” he said during a press briefing at the hospital.

Kindiki commended Kenyatta National Hospital for its pivotal role as a premier health facility serving the nation for over a century, despite facing significant challenges.

He also praised stakeholders for their relentless efforts to sustain and improve services at the facility.

During his visit, the Deputy President toured the trauma center, maternity wing, and critical care units, which cater to patients with heart and kidney issues, highlighting the hospital’s critical role in providing specialized care.

The Deputy President emphasized the Kenya Kwanza government’s focus on transforming the healthcare system through initiatives like Taifa Care, which aim to actualize UHC.

He acknowledged that while SHA has been operational for some time, its uptake remains below expectations.

“We urge all Kenyans to register and become beneficiaries of SHA packages. The process of accessing services, whether as inpatients or outpatients, is fast and efficient,” he said.

Lessons from NARC, Jubilee attempts

Kindiki noted that challenges such as technological and administrative issues have slowed the implementation of SHA but assured the public that the government is actively addressing these problems.

Reflecting on lessons from previous administrations, including the NARC and Jubilee governments’ attempts at similar healthcare reforms, Kindiki expressed confidence that Taifa Care and SHA would succeed where past efforts fell short.

“This is not the first time we are introducing Taifa Care. Previous administrations, like the NARC and Jubilee governments, didn’t succeed, but this time, we are determined to make it work because we know what went wrong before,” he stated.

Kindiki also addressed the historical debt challenges faced by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), assuring Kenyans that the government is resolving these financial hurdles to ensure the smooth operation of SHA.

As the government intensifies efforts to achieve UHC, the Deputy President reiterated the importance of positively addressing feedback and making necessary adjustments.

“It is our intention to ensure that every Kenyan gets quality healthcare services, and we are working very hard to see this vision realized,” he concluded.

