Governors Commit to Fully Support Government Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Counties have committed to support the national government to implement key projects and programmes aimed at boosting the economy through creation of jobs and catalyzing growth of critical sectors.

At the 26th Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council held on Monday at Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, the governors said they will throw their weight behind all the crucial projects geared at improving Kenyan lives.

The Deputy President chaired the Session held at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi.

In a joint communique, the governors agreed to support seven key development areas: revitalization of agricultural value chains, affordable housing as a stimulator of manufacturing, creation of training opportunities, direct and indirect jobs and reforms in education and health.

“The 26th IBEC resolved that the county governments work with and support the National Government in delivering key joint government projects in delivering key joint government projects in the seven development priorities that have the greatest impact on the largest number of citizens,” the statement said.

During the meeting, all the actors in the sharing and disbursement of the county allocations agreed to work harmoniously in building consensus to avoid acrimony.

“The Council of Governors, National Treasury and the Commission of Revenue Allocation negotiate in good faith on the matter of Division of Revenue with a bid to ensure the continued support for County Governments while remaining conscious of the available resources,” the communique indicated.

The county governments also committed to prioritise payment of pending bills, salaries and pensions to ensure fiscal responsibility and efficiency.

Further, Monday’s IBEC meeting approved the Budget Policy Statement 2025 upon consideration of the governor’s input.

While opening the Session, the Deputy President called on governors to enhance revenue collection through digitization of systems and sealing of leakages to ensure self-dependence.

“I also urge counties to enhance revenue collection efficiency by embracing automation to minimize leakages. This remains the most reliable path toward reducing overreliance on exchequer releases and equitable share allocations. In cases of delays, I encourage constructive government-to-government consultations,” the DP added.

To deal with delays in disbursement of allocations, the National Treasury committed to release the December share this month and January and February allocations before the end of next month.

It was also agreed that the unbundling and transfer of remaining devolved functions be expedited with the publication be done in the next one week.