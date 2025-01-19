Governor Sakaja Unveils Bold Plan to Revamp Nairobi CBD

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Governor Johnson Sakaja has outlined an ambitious plan to transform Nairobi’s Central Business District, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, improved aesthetics, and stricter enforcement of city regulations.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Christ in Africa Church, attended by Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), Sakaja announced new measures aimed at restoring order and enhancing the city’s appearance.

“As part of our commitment to cleaning and upgrading the city, landlords within the CBD will be required to repaint their buildings and install security lighting. A notice will be issued this week, giving them 90 days to comply,” he stated.

The governor warned against violations of city regulations, citing an ongoing crackdown on illegal advertisements along corridors and walkways.

“These hanging ads violate city bylaws and must be removed. Putting them back is equally illegal, and we will not relent in this effort,” Sakaja asserted.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s push to clear hawkers from main corridors and walkways, stressing that maintaining cleanliness and order in the city is non-negotiable.

“Those who defy city regulations will face the law,” he warned.

The facelift extends beyond the CBD, with several roads in estates such as Kilimani and Kileleshwa already undergoing recarpeting.

“Significant progress is being made, and residents will soon notice the difference. More roads will be recarpeted in the coming months,” Sakaja assured.