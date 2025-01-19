Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Governor Sakaja.

County News

Governor Sakaja Unveils Bold Plan to Revamp Nairobi CBD

The governor warned against violations of city regulations, citing an ongoing crackdown on illegal advertisements along corridors and walkways.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Governor Johnson Sakaja has outlined an ambitious plan to transform Nairobi’s Central Business District, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, improved aesthetics, and stricter enforcement of city regulations.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Christ in Africa Church, attended by Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), Sakaja announced new measures aimed at restoring order and enhancing the city’s appearance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“As part of our commitment to cleaning and upgrading the city, landlords within the CBD will be required to repaint their buildings and install security lighting. A notice will be issued this week, giving them 90 days to comply,” he stated.

The governor warned against violations of city regulations, citing an ongoing crackdown on illegal advertisements along corridors and walkways.

“These hanging ads violate city bylaws and must be removed. Putting them back is equally illegal, and we will not relent in this effort,” Sakaja asserted.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s push to clear hawkers from main corridors and walkways, stressing that maintaining cleanliness and order in the city is non-negotiable.

“Those who defy city regulations will face the law,” he warned.

The facelift extends beyond the CBD, with several roads in estates such as Kilimani and Kileleshwa already undergoing recarpeting.

“Significant progress is being made, and residents will soon notice the difference. More roads will be recarpeted in the coming months,” Sakaja assured.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Sakaja Faults CoB Bursary Directive, Warns of Crisis for Thousands of Learners

He maintained that supporting education is not an overreach of county government functions but a crucial intervention for needy students.

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maria Sarungi rules out police involvement in her abduction. Here is why

Narrating the ordeal to the press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately avoided police checkpoints.

5 days ago

Top stories

Governor Sakaja Leads Night-Long Cleaning Exercise to Transform Nairobi’s Cleanliness

The massive cleaning effort saw teams combing through every corner of the city’s main highways and streets. The governor vowed that the initiative would...

6 days ago

County News

Sakaja’s Dishi na County Kitchens Mark One-Year Anniversary with 8 Million Meals Served

The eight kitchens, located in Bidii, Roysambu, Njiru, Kayole 1, Kwa Njenga, Muthangari, Toi, and Racecourse Primary, have collectively served over eight million meals...

January 10, 2025

County News

Sakaja Flags Off 24 Refuse Trucks to Boost Nairobi’s Cleanliness

The Governor also announced plans to establish Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal dedicated to maintaining the city’s cleanliness. Modeled after Nairobi Water, the...

January 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan arrested in India for smuggling Sh186mn cocaine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6-Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-have apprehended a Kenyan attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at approximately Sh186 million...

January 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki engages Nairobi traders, pledges govt support for small businesses

The Deputy President and traders agreed on several interventions to be implemented by the National Government.

January 6, 2025

County News

KeNHA diverts Kipande Road traffic to install cross culvert

KENHA’s Director General, Kungu Ndungu, said the closure, which began on Friday, will remain in force until Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

December 28, 2024