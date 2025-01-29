Government Launches Ring Vaccination Program to Contain Foot and Mouth Disease Outbreaks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – The government has initiated a ring vaccination program in select regions ahead of a nationwide livestock immunization campaign, in response to a surge in outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and other livestock infections.

During a press briefing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Wednesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed the implementation of emergency containment measures, including livestock movement restrictions and the closure of markets in affected counties.

“The government has invoked control measures as stipulated in the Animal Diseases Control Act (Cap 364) to manage these outbreaks,” Mwaura stated.

He highlighted that major livestock markets in Kakamega, West Pokot, and Trans Nzoia counties, including Shinyalu and Lubao in Kakamega, Chepararia in West Pokot, and Sikhendu and Sibanga in Trans Nzoia, have been closed indefinitely to curb the spread of the disease.

Mwaura further confirmed that ring vaccination efforts are underway in the affected areas, targeting high-risk livestock ahead of the full rollout of the national vaccination program.

“In Kakamega County, 2,500 cattle, 200 sheep and goats, and 19 pigs have already been vaccinated,” he said.

He also revealed that 4,000 doses of FMD vaccines have been sent to Trans Nzoia County, with mass vaccinations expected to begin soon.

Mwaura urged farmers in affected areas to vaccinate their livestock privately to enhance immunity against the disease.

“The ongoing vaccination efforts are crucial to preventing further spread and protecting livestock across the country. I call upon all farmers and the public to support this initiative,” he emphasized.

The spokesperson explained that FMD has long been a significant challenge for Kenya’s livestock sector, with recurring outbreaks affecting farmers’ livelihoods and the economy.

“The recurring outbreaks of livestock diseases in Kenya are a major setback to the livestock sub-sector,” Mwaura said.

“These outbreaks jeopardize not only animal health but also the livelihoods of farmers who rely on their livestock for income.”

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral infection that causes severe losses in milk production, reproduction, and growth. The current outbreak was first reported in Trans Nzoia County in November 2024, with cases in Cherangany, Kwanza, Kiminini, Saboti, and Endebess sub-counties. Laboratory tests at the National FMD Referral Laboratory confirmed the presence of the type O serotype of the virus.

By January 2025, the disease had spread to West Pokot County, with cases recorded in Chepararia, and to Kakamega County, where outbreaks were reported in Shinyalu and Malava sub-counties. Laboratory tests for the Kakamega cases are still pending.

Mwaura assured that the government is in the final stages of preparing a national livestock vaccination program, which, once rolled out, will protect livestock across the country from future disease outbreaks and ensure the sustainability of Kenya’s livestock industry, a key economic sector.

“This national vaccination program will be a game-changer for the livestock sector, helping us better prepare for future outbreaks and protect our farmers,” Mwaura concluded.