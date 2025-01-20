Global Fight Against Climate Change at Stake as Trump Begins Second Term

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As Donald Trump prepares for a second term in the White House, global markets and policymakers are bracing for major policy shifts. His inauguration today has already triggered volatility in global indices, with investors uncertain about his stance on trade, fiscal policies, and foreign relations.

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his “Make America Great Again” rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and economic nationalism. Growth stocks, particularly in the technology sector, have been hit hardest as markets brace for regulatory and fiscal policy shifts.

Trump’s foreign policy, often marked by nationalism and unilateral action, raises concerns about global stability. His aggressive stance on China, including opposition to its “Made-in-China 2025” strategy, and his controversial remarks on annexing Canada as a U.S. state, have already unsettled global markets. His rhetoric on the Panama Canal and tensions in the Indo-Pacific further signal a shift toward Cold War-era geopolitical rivalries.

One of the biggest global concerns is Trump’s stance on climate change. His first term saw the U.S. withdraw from the Paris Agreement and roll back environmental protections. He has signaled plans to repeat these moves, jeopardizing global efforts to combat climate change. His administration’s push to reverse Biden-era climate policies—especially those promoting renewable energy—could stall progress in reducing carbon emissions, with severe consequences for climate-vulnerable regions like Africa.

While Trump doubles down on fossil fuels, China is emerging as the global leader in renewable energy. The country aims to generate 25% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and is already the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles and batteries. In 2023, China sold 14 million electric vehicles, a figure expected to rise by 20% in 2024. As the U.S. scales back climate commitments, China is accelerating its clean energy push, positioning itself as a dominant force in the global green economy.

Trump’s return could also reignite trade tensions with China. His previous administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports disrupted global supply chains, and he has hinted at renewing protectionist policies. A renewed U.S.-China trade war would have global repercussions, particularly for emerging economies in Africa, where currency devaluations and inflation could worsen economic instability.

Developing nations reliant on Chinese trade and investment could face severe consequences. Additionally, China’s role as the world’s largest oil consumer means any economic downturn there could impact global oil prices, further straining resource-dependent economies in Africa and the Middle East.

Trump’s second term signals a period of uncertainty for global markets, geopolitics, and climate action. His protectionist policies, climate skepticism, and unilateral approach to foreign policy could destabilize the global economy and undermine climate efforts. While China continues its push for a green energy transition, Trump’s leadership may see the U.S. retreat from international commitments, leaving vulnerable nations to bear the brunt of climate change and economic instability.

As world leaders and investors prepare for the next four years, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The choices made in Washington will shape the global order for years to come.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.