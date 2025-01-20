Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

US President Donald Trump.

Fifth Estate

Global Fight Against Climate Change at Stake as Trump Begins Second Term

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his “Make America Great Again” rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and economic nationalism. Growth stocks, particularly in the technology sector, have been hit hardest as markets brace for regulatory and fiscal policy shifts.

Published

As Donald Trump prepares for a second term in the White House, global markets and policymakers are bracing for major policy shifts. His inauguration today has already triggered volatility in global indices, with investors uncertain about his stance on trade, fiscal policies, and foreign relations.

While some investors hope Trump’s pro-business agenda will boost American companies, his “Make America Great Again” rhetoric has reignited fears of trade wars and economic nationalism. Growth stocks, particularly in the technology sector, have been hit hardest as markets brace for regulatory and fiscal policy shifts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump’s foreign policy, often marked by nationalism and unilateral action, raises concerns about global stability. His aggressive stance on China, including opposition to its “Made-in-China 2025” strategy, and his controversial remarks on annexing Canada as a U.S. state, have already unsettled global markets. His rhetoric on the Panama Canal and tensions in the Indo-Pacific further signal a shift toward Cold War-era geopolitical rivalries.

One of the biggest global concerns is Trump’s stance on climate change. His first term saw the U.S. withdraw from the Paris Agreement and roll back environmental protections. He has signaled plans to repeat these moves, jeopardizing global efforts to combat climate change. His administration’s push to reverse Biden-era climate policies—especially those promoting renewable energy—could stall progress in reducing carbon emissions, with severe consequences for climate-vulnerable regions like Africa.

While Trump doubles down on fossil fuels, China is emerging as the global leader in renewable energy. The country aims to generate 25% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 and is already the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles and batteries. In 2023, China sold 14 million electric vehicles, a figure expected to rise by 20% in 2024. As the U.S. scales back climate commitments, China is accelerating its clean energy push, positioning itself as a dominant force in the global green economy.

Trump’s return could also reignite trade tensions with China. His previous administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports disrupted global supply chains, and he has hinted at renewing protectionist policies. A renewed U.S.-China trade war would have global repercussions, particularly for emerging economies in Africa, where currency devaluations and inflation could worsen economic instability.

Developing nations reliant on Chinese trade and investment could face severe consequences. Additionally, China’s role as the world’s largest oil consumer means any economic downturn there could impact global oil prices, further straining resource-dependent economies in Africa and the Middle East.

Trump’s second term signals a period of uncertainty for global markets, geopolitics, and climate action. His protectionist policies, climate skepticism, and unilateral approach to foreign policy could destabilize the global economy and undermine climate efforts. While China continues its push for a green energy transition, Trump’s leadership may see the U.S. retreat from international commitments, leaving vulnerable nations to bear the brunt of climate change and economic instability.

As world leaders and investors prepare for the next four years, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The choices made in Washington will shape the global order for years to come.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Trump promises blizzard of executive orders on first day of presidency

He is expected to sign more than 200 executive actions on Monday. This would include executive orders, which are legally-binding, and other presidential directives...

29 minutes ago

World

Trump says he will ‘most likely’ give TikTok 90-day reprieve from ban

Trump told NBC News an announcement on the matter would probably come on Monday once he takes office.

22 hours ago

Top stories

TikTok goes offline in the US hours before ban due to come in

A message appearing on the app for US users said a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning "you can't use TikTok for now".

23 hours ago

World

Trump illegal migrant raids to start on day one, US media report

The operations - threatened by Donald Trump's "border tsar" Tom Homan - could begin in Chicago, a city with a large migrant population, as...

2 days ago

World

TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ on Sunday without US government action

TikTok challenged the law, arguing it violates free speech protections for its 170 million users in the country.

2 days ago

Top stories

Kenya Deploys 217 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands...

2 days ago

Africa

US sanctions Sudan army chief Burhan over civilian deaths

The US accused Gen Burhan of "destabilizing Sudan and undermining the goal of a democratic transition".

3 days ago

World

Biden warns ‘dangerous’ oligarchy taking shape in farewell address

Biden, 82, took aim at an ultra-wealthy "tech-industrial complex" which he said could wield unchecked power over Americans.

4 days ago