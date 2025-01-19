Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The last war between Israel and Hamas in May 2021 left a trail of damage in overcrowded Gaza, whose population in 15 years has ballooned from 1.4 million to 2.3 million

World

Gaza ceasefire begins after Hamas releases names of first Israeli hostages to be freed

Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and dual British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, were kidnapped from their kibbutz, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was taken from the Supernova festival.

Published

Hamas has now released the names of the first three Israeli female hostages to be freed, after the ceasefire deal was delayed

They are Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and dual British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, who were kidnapped from their kibbutz, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was taken from the Supernova festival

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ceasefire was due to begin on Sunday at 08:30 (06:30 GMT) but Israel delayed it, after Hamas did not give them the list of hostages in time – Hamas says the delay was “due to technical field reasons”

Israel continues to carry out strikes on Gaza and 10 people have been killed today since the truce was due to start, the Hamas-run civil defence agency says

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 back to Gaza as hostages

The attack triggered a massive Israeli offensive on Gaza, during which more than 46,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Netanyahu issues warning ahead of Gaza ceasefire

Netanyahu also outlined what he called the success of Israel's military campaign over the last 15 months - including the killing of Hamas leader Yahya...

2 hours ago

World

Dozens killed as Israeli strikes continue ahead of Gaza ceasefire

The strikes killed 73 people overnight, following the announcement of the deal, Gaza's Hamas-run civil defence agency reported.

3 days ago

Top stories

Gaza ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas

Many Palestinians and Israeli hostages' families celebrated the news, but there was no let up in the war on the ground in Gaza.

3 days ago

World

UN launches 47-bln-USD appeal for humanitarian aid in 2025

The climate emergencies included floods in Burundi, Libya and Nepal, hurricanes in Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and a cyclone and drought in...

December 5, 2024

World

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead are women and children, UN says

Nov 9 – The UN’s Human Rights Office has condemned the high number of civilians killed in the war in Gaza, saying its analysis...

November 9, 2024

World

Iran’s supreme leader vows “teeth-breaking response” against Israel, U.S.

Khamenei also urged the Iranian people to fight against the "global arrogance" decisively without hesitation. 

November 3, 2024

World

What the US election outcome means for Ukraine, Gaza and world conflict

We live in a world where the value of US global influence is under question. Regional powers are going their own way, autocratic regimes...

October 30, 2024

World

Gaza aid fears as Israel bans UN Palestinian refugee agency

oCT 29 – Israel’s parliament has voted to pass legislation banning the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (Unrwa) from operating within Israel and Israeli-occupied East...

October 29, 2024