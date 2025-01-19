Gaza ceasefire begins after Hamas releases names of first Israeli hostages to be freed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hamas has now released the names of the first three Israeli female hostages to be freed, after the ceasefire deal was delayed

They are Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and dual British-Israeli Emily Damari, 28, who were kidnapped from their kibbutz, as well as Romi Gonen, 24, who was taken from the Supernova festival

The ceasefire was due to begin on Sunday at 08:30 (06:30 GMT) but Israel delayed it, after Hamas did not give them the list of hostages in time – Hamas says the delay was “due to technical field reasons”

Israel continues to carry out strikes on Gaza and 10 people have been killed today since the truce was due to start, the Hamas-run civil defence agency says

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 back to Gaza as hostages

The attack triggered a massive Israeli offensive on Gaza, during which more than 46,800 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry