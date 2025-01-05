Gachagua seeks ICC help in probing alleged govt sponsored abductions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has instructed his allies led by Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia to hire astute lawyers to write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged government abductions.

Speaking at The Guardian Angels Tetu Catholic Church in Nyeri during the Sunday morning Church Service, Gachagua alleged that the criminal gang that in the past has been a thorn in the flesh of the mountain region people, has been reactivated by the government machinery to cause mayhem and chaos.

He called on the International Criminal Court to commence investigations immediately and bring to book the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

Gachagua recounted some of the crimes the gangs have committed citing a 2009 incident where they invaded a village in Nyeri and butchered 29 people before raping women and perpetrating other crimes.

He pointed out that it took the intervention of the then Minister for Interior the later John Michuki to neutralize their existence.

He claimed that the gangs are regrouping and have already started extorting residents of the region with brutal efficiency.

The former DP has also faulted the National Police Service for aiding the existence and the reactivation of the gang instead of protecting Kenyans against the vices including Illicit brew.

He has asked the president to be vigilant and not fall into the prey of the gang as he will be liable for any harm that they will cause.

On the issue of Abductions, Gachagua empathised with the families of the abductees that have found their loved one’s bodies dumped in various places after being killed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also criticised the government for its continued opposition to the crime saying that the young men could not have abducted themselves and later killed themselves.

About The Author