Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua seeks ICC help in probing alleged govt sponsored abductions

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has instructed his allies led by Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia to hire astute lawyers to write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged government abductions.

Speaking at The Guardian Angels Tetu Catholic Church in Nyeri during the Sunday morning Church Service, Gachagua alleged that the criminal gang that in the past has been a thorn in the flesh of the mountain region people, has been reactivated by the government machinery to cause mayhem and chaos. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He called on the International Criminal Court to commence investigations immediately and bring to book the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

Gachagua recounted some of the crimes the gangs have committed citing a 2009 incident where they invaded a village in Nyeri and butchered 29 people before raping women and perpetrating other crimes.

He pointed out that it took the intervention of the then Minister for Interior the later John Michuki to neutralize their existence. 

He claimed that the gangs are regrouping and have already started extorting residents of the region with brutal efficiency.

The former DP has also faulted the National Police Service for aiding the existence and the reactivation of the gang instead of protecting Kenyans against the vices including Illicit brew.

He has asked the president to be vigilant and not fall into the prey of the gang as he will be liable for any harm that they will cause. 

On the issue of Abductions, Gachagua empathised with the families of the abductees that have found their loved one’s bodies dumped in various places after being killed. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also criticised the government for its continued opposition to the crime saying that the young men could not have abducted themselves and later killed themselves. 

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

India’s Rural Poverty Drops to 4.86% as Infrastructure and Government Schemes Drive Progress: SBI Report

The difference between rural and urban monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) has narrowed significantly, declining from 88.2% in 2009-10 to 69.7% in 2023-24,...

5 mins ago

World

Severe winter storm puts much of US on high alert

Tens of millions of Americans are bracing for a huge winter storm that could bring the heaviest snowfall and coldest temperatures in over a...

21 mins ago

World

Guatemalan forces arrive in Haiti to fight gangs

A contingent of 150 Guatemalan soldiers has arrived in Haiti, tasked with helping to restore order amid the chaos wrought by armed gangs. A...

23 mins ago

World

Austria’s chancellor to quit as coalition talks collapse

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer says he will resign in the coming days, both as chancellor and party leader, after talks about forming a coalition...

31 mins ago

Africa

Tanzania’s fuel revolution slowed down by lack of filling stations

A revolution in vehicle fuel is gaining momentum in Tanzania, but a lack of filling stations means it is stuck in second gear. Like...

34 mins ago

World

World’s oldest person Tomiko Itooka dies aged 116

A Japanese woman, recognised as the world’s oldest person by Guinness World Records, has died aged 116. Tomiko Itooka died in a nursing home...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki affirms govt plan to deliver on development agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver on its ambitious 2022-2027 development blueprint, ‘The Plan,’...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Town Clerk Kisia critisises Ichung’wah for blasting Natembeya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya...

20 hours ago