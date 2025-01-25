Gachagua rejects Ruto’s ‘tribal’ tag, declares Mt. Kenya ‘irretrievably lost’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired back at President William Ruto for labeling the Mt. Kenya region as tribal in an attempt to deflect blame for his waning support in the area.

Speaking on Saturday after a consultative meeting with Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua at her Gichugu home in Kirinyaga, Gachagua dismissed the allegations of tribalism, terming them both “insulting” and unfounded.

He pointed out that the Mt. Kenya region overwhelmingly supported Ruto’s 2022 bid despite his non-Kikuyu background, a testament to the region’s “nationalist” spirit.

“I, Rigathi Gachagua, supported Ruto, and he is not a Kikuyu, yet 87 percent of my kinsmen voted for him, knowing very well he is not a Kikuyu. Martha Karua supported Raila Odinga, and he is not a Kikuyu,” Gachagua said.

“We are nationalists. It is insulting for the President to go around in meetings calling us tribal.”

Gachagua attributed Ruto’s apparent fallout with the Mt. Kenya bloc to the President’s “betrayal and deception.”

He argued that he had warned Ruto against undermining the region’s trust but claimed his advice was ignored.

The former DP maintained that Ruto’s problems are of his own making.

“I personally told him not to touch the mountain, but he did and told him the people of the mountain don’t like betrayal—he betrayed us. I told him the people of this region hate deception—he deceived us. This problem is his own making,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Diminished influence

The former Deputy President urged Ruto to come to terms with the reality that the Mt. Kenya bloc is no longer under his influence.

He maintained that the region’s decision to withdraw support for the government stemmed from the President’s actions rather than tribal bias.

He added that the region had the option of voting for their own candidate—Agano Party’s Waihiga Mwaure—but chose to support Ruto. Gachagua emphasized that the decision to back Ruto instead of Mwaure is “proof that this community is not tribal.”

“Frustrated as he is, bitter as he is—let him relax.”

Despite the fallout, Gachagua reassured the people of Mt. Kenya that their unity and integrity remain intact.

He emphasized the community’s commitment to working with all Kenyans while dismissing any fears of isolation.

“Much as many people are regretting voting for President William Ruto, I don’t regret it. I think it was a good vote for one reason—we proved to this country that we are not tribal and can back anybody.

We also showed that we are a people of honor who keep our promises,” he said.

Forging unity

Gachagua also commended ongoing efforts to forge unity across Kenya, including collaboration with other leaders like Martha Karua.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He assured residents that the Mt. Kenya region remains strong and that no one can isolate it.

“We are working with all Kenyans across the country. Now that we are working together with Martha Karua, it makes us even stronger as we engage the rest of Kenya,” Gachagua said.

The remarks come amid growing discontent in the Mt. Kenya region following Gachagua’s impeachment in October last year after a bitter fallout.

On Friday, President Ruto criticized his former deputy during an interactive session on social media, accusing the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing to deliver on its promises.

Speaking in Busia County, President Ruto emphasized the importance of national unity and condemned leaders who promote tribalism, hatred, and division.

He specifically called out Gachagua, accusing him of incompetence and a lack of direction during his tenure.

“There are people who are cons, who had big jobs and were unable to do them because of incompetence, tribalism, corruption, hatred, and lack of direction. Now they are giving us lectures,” he said.

“Who are they lecturing?” Ruto retorted.







