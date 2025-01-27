Gachagua, Kalonzo join DAP-K Launch in bid to unseat Ruto in 2027

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 27 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined opposition leaders on Monday for the launch of the new Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), a party linked to former Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Having severed ties with President William Ruto following his impeachment in 2024, Gachagua is ramping up efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The event also drew notable leaders, including Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and several Members of Parliament.

Gachagua met with NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua on Sunday and pledged to unite in their quest to unseat President Ruto’s administration.

Gachagua has vowed to rally like-minded leaders opposed to the Kenya Kwanza government into a formidable political formation.

Meanwhile, President Ruto remains defiant, dismissing claims of being intimidated by the emerging political formations.

He has insisted his focus is on advancing Kenya’s development agenda, though critics argue his policies have waned in popularity.