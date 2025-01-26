Gachagua alleges plot to unseat Koome amid a standoff with police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed there is a plot by the state to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office, alleging that the recent withdrawal of her security was an attempt to intimidate her and push her into resignation.

Speaking on Sunday at the PCEA Imenti North Presbytery in Meru, Gachagua urged CJ Koome not to succumb to intimidation and to continue upholding the rule of law in the country.

“We have seen a scheme to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office. I want to say we are standing with Koome,” Gachagua said advising Koome to reject intimidation and “stay put”.

“You are doing a good job. Continue making sure this is a country of rule of law and constitutionalism,” he sserted.

Gachagua alleged that the state is seeking the reconstitution of the Supreme Court ahead of the 2027 elections, claiming the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has budgeted for a campaign to distabilise judges of the court.

Security recall

He further claimed that all petitions filed against Koome and the judges of the Supreme Court are part of the state’s strategy to dismantle the judiciary and replace it with a bench favorable to the executive.

“They would like to put a Supreme Court bench that is amenable to what those in power want. We cannot accept this. We want to ask the international community to keep an eye on Kenya,” he added.

These remarks come amid a sustained onslaught on Supreme Court, including the withdrawal and subsequent reinstatement of CJ Koome’s security.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen denied any withdrawal instead sying the police has recalled three officers assigned to Koome for promotional training,

He criticized Koome for escalating the matter publicly, claiming that her handling of the issue, including leaking a letter to the press, was unwarranted.

“I thought we had sorted out this issue. I only saw a letter, which was supposed to be addressed to me, in the news. This is not how such matters should be handled,” Murkomen said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, our Chief Justice went too public about this issue. I want to assure you that I have an excellent relationship with the Chief Justice—unless, on her side, she has an issue. The IG and I have no problem with her.”

Murkomen denied any plot to undermine the Chief Justice or the Judiciary, asserting that Koome is among the most protected public officials, with thirty-two police officers assigned to her detail, far exceeding the six officers outlined in the official manual.