Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /File

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua alleges Mungiki resurgence to suppress Mt Kenya dissent

Gachagua alleged that the group, led by Maina Njenga, has been sanctioned to target individuals critical of the current regime.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the government of reactivating the outlawed Mungiki sect to stifle dissent in the Mount Kenya region.

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri Sunday, Gachagua alleged that the group, led by Maina Njenga, has been sanctioned to target individuals critical of the current regime.

Njenga, a former government critic, now turned ally, on New Year’s eve pledged allegiance to the administration and dismissed Gachagua’s political influence in the region.

“History is repeating itself, this government after mismanaging the economy has realized it has no support in this region, so they have revived this sect which has in the past killed and maimed people. They came here on New Year’s Eve and declared that they will ensure Ruto and his deputy are supported and other leaders especially MPs who were rejected and while saying so they were being guarded by police, ” Gachagua alleged.

The former DP who was accompanied by Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga among other leaders claimed that the sect has been revived in a similar fashion with the Moi era to intimidate voters.

“During the Moi era when he realized he  was cornered by central region residents, he formed this gang in a similar fashion that is why  we want the ICC to act before it starts killing and maiming our people,” Gachagua stated.

He called on the International Criminal Court to commence investigations immediately and bring to book the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

Gachagua recounted some of the crimes the gangs have committed citing a 2009 incident where they invaded a village in Nyeri and butchered 29 people before raping women and perpetrating other crimes.

He pointed out that it took the intervention of the then Minister for Interior the later John Michuki to neutralize their existence. 

He claimed that the gangs are regrouping and have already started extorting residents of the region with brutal efficiency.

The former DP has also faulted the National Police Service for aiding the existence and the reactivation of the gang instead of protecting Kenyans against the vices including Illicit brew.

He has asked the president to be vigilant and not fall into the prey of the gang as he will be liable for any harm that they will cause. 

On the issue of Abductions, Gachagua empathised with the families of the abductees that have found their loved one’s bodies dumped in various places after being killed. 

