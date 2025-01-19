Gachagua accuses govt of Nyeri chaos where Maina Njenga disrupted prayer session

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at the government over claims of sending former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga to disrupt a prayer session led by his wife Dorcas.

In his X account, the former DP accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.

“Unleashing the leader of an outlawed criminal gang and his goons to disrupt peaceful prayers and desecrate the altar is the lowest any Government can go no matter the level of desperation,” he stated.

There was drama at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri Satuday after Maina Njenga disrupted a prayer session led by Dorcas.

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

At that point, leaders present led by Nyeri deputy governor Waroe Kinaniri and former second landy pastor Dorcas gachagua left in huff fearing reprisal from the youths .

Similarly members of the congregation mainly women left as tension escalated with Njenga and his youths chanted victory songs .

However the prayers proceeded despite the chaos with youths at one time kneeling on their feet’s seeking God’s forgiveness.

Delivering his message to the community the self proclaimed high priest of Akorino sect urged Kenyans to repent failure to which the county will witness chaos .

The incident follow heated political tensions in the Mt Kenya region after Gachagua was impeached.

He has since launched attacks on the State and President William Ruto, urging residents from the region to be wary of him in the 2027 General Election.