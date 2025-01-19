Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /File

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses govt of Nyeri chaos where Maina Njenga disrupted prayer session

In his X account, the former DP accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at the government over claims of sending former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga to disrupt a prayer session led by his wife Dorcas.

In his X account, the former DP accused the government of causing unwarranted chaos during the event at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Unleashing the leader of an outlawed criminal gang and his goons to disrupt peaceful prayers and desecrate the altar is the lowest any Government can go no matter the level of desperation,” he stated.

There was drama at the Kamukunji stadium in Nyeri Satuday after Maina Njenga disrupted a prayer session led by Dorcas.

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

At that point, leaders present led by Nyeri deputy governor Waroe Kinaniri and former second landy pastor Dorcas gachagua left in huff fearing reprisal from the youths .

Similarly members of the congregation mainly women left as tension escalated with Njenga and his youths chanted victory songs .

However the prayers proceeded despite the chaos with youths at one time kneeling on their feet’s seeking God’s forgiveness.

Delivering his message to the community the self proclaimed high priest of Akorino sect urged Kenyans to repent failure to which the county will witness chaos .

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The incident follow heated political tensions in the Mt Kenya region after Gachagua was impeached.

He has since launched attacks on the State and President William Ruto, urging residents from the region to be wary of him in the 2027 General Election.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Narok East MP Aramat holds peace meeting with Duka Moja residents

The meeting addressed issues that led to the protest that occurred last week on Friday along the Narok Highway.

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga storms Dorcas Gachagua’s prayer meeting in Nyeri

Njenga was accompanied by a group of youths forcing speakers at the podium to cut short their speeches.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC cautions public against attacking police officers after Narok incident

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has cautioned Kenyans against attacking law enforcement officers following an incident where a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer loses hand in violent Narok protest over livestock deaths

According to witnesses, residents chased the officer as he fled, beating him with clubs and machetes before chopping off his hand.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges leaders to guide youth away from violence and civil disobedience

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Housing Ministry working on regulations to anchor private partnership into the affordable housing law

State department of housing and urban development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, stated that the law will allow the government to build affordable houses on...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya teacher seeks support to undergo lung transplant

29-year-old Mary Cynthia Akoth Ochieng, a teacher at Ambrose Adeya Adongo secondary school in Alego – Usonga is seeking to raise more than Sh8...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Inua Jamii expands to support 1.7mn vulnerable Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the welfare of Kenya’s most vulnerable...

22 hours ago