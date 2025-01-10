Connect with us

From Left to Right: Social media commentator Gabriel Oguda, former MP KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion, former KMPDU Secretary General Dr Ouma Oluga and former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu.

Gabriel Oguda, Sossion Among 109 Shortlisted for Principal Secretary Jobs

Others are former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga, former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu and ex-Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Prominent social media commentator Gabriel Oguda and former nominated MP Wilson Sossion are among 109 candidates shortlisted for Principal Secretary (PS) positions.

The list, published by the Public Service Commission (PSC), also includes former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary General Ouma Oluga, former Nairobi governor Anne Kananu and ex-Chief Administrative Secretary David Osiany.

The shortlisted candidates are set to undergo interviews at the Public Service Commission, after which successful applicants will be forwarded to President William Ruto for formal appointment.

PSC said that it received 2,517 applications but only shortlisted candidates who met the set requirements.

The commission has invited members of the public to provide any credible information regarding the shortlisted individuals through sworn affidavits.

Submissions can be made to the Secretary/CEO, Public Service Commission, or via email at principalsecretary2024@publicservice.go.ke by January 24, 2025.

PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri attributed the vacancies to recent reassignments within executive ranks, which created the need to fill new Principal Secretary positions.

The call for applications was announced on November 20, 2024, signalling an impending reshuffle within the executive.

In this article:
