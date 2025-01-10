Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gabow pledges to enhance the welfare of Kenyan officers in Haiti

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Consul General Nominee to Haiti Noor Gabow, has pledged to enhance the welfare of Kenyan police officers in the multinational security mission aimed at restoring peace and stability.

Gabow told the Parliamentary Vetting committee on Friday that he will improve the welfare of the service men noting that all police officers deployed to the peace keeping mission in Haiti have received their salaries.

The former Administration Police Deputy Inspector General disputed reports that Kenyan police officers had abandoned the operation, stating that no officer had quit the mission

“I want to state clearly, and I’ve said officers have been paid their salary, no officer has left. Officers are doing an excellent job. Social media can be so destructive in some of the areas, but the officers have been paid,” he said.

Gabow said the police officers have done a commendable job in restoring peace in the troubled Caribbean nation.

He stated that Kenyan officers have been able to recover various State Assets including the port and an Airstrip that had been taken over by the gangs during the operations.

“On the issue of the airstrip before February 2024, nobody could even land in the airstrip. But today, for 400 officers, they were able to secure the airstrip. The port, free flow of goods corridor has been opened,” he revealed.

Gabow’s appointment to the Ambassador job was part of a series of high-profile placements announced to senior positions within the Executive Office of the President and other key state agencies.

According to the Principal Administrative Secretary Arthur A. Osiya, the appointments were made following recommendations from the Public Service Commission and in accordance with applicable laws.

Osiya stated that these appointments are designed to enhance the capacity of personnel supporting the Head of State and Government in executing the nation’s mandate effectively.

The Kenyan police force was deployed in Haiti to lead a United Nations-backed mission aimed at addressing gang violence.

Haiti has long struggled with gang violence, which sharply escalated at the end of February 2024 when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The violence in Port-au-Prince has severely impacted food security and humanitarian aid access, with much of the city controlled by gangs accused of serious abuses, including murder, rape, looting, and kidnappings.

