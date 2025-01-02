Connect with us

Online activist Francis Gaitho

Kenya

Francis Gaitho to surrender to DCI over cybercrime charges

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Online activist Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho, declared wanted by the DCI for cybercrimes and contempt of court, has announced he will present himself at the DCI headquarters on January 6, 2025, at 10 AM, with his lawyers.

Gaitho, who faces charges under the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act for publishing false information, rejected the accusations, claiming they are politically motivated and infringe on his right to free speech.

In response to DCI, in a tweet on Thursday, Gaitho stressed his innocence, asserting that he is “not a criminal,” “not a murderer,” and “not a capital offender.”

He defended his actions as merely exercising his right to free speech, a constitutional entitlement he says he values deeply.

“I just tweet,” Gaitho added. “Freedom of speech is a constitutional entitlement, and I exercise it to the best of my ability.”

He went on to express frustration over what he described as political persecution, comparing his case to that of other criminals who are allegedly walking free.

“Other criminals are walking free out here, but mine is political persecution because many of these cases have civil remedies,” Gaitho pointed out.

The tweet from Gaitho also included a critique of the DCI’s tactics. He claimed that the latest communication from the investigative body was designed to instill fear and isolate him from his friends and family.

“This latest tweet by DCI is crafted to evoke fear and isolate me from friends and family as they know my lawyers and could have served them directly,” he said.

The DCI had called on the public to assist in his apprehension, but Gaitho remained firm in his position, declaring that he would address the charges directly.

