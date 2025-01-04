Former Town Clerk Kisia critisises Ichung’wah for blasting Natembeya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the burial of Mama Anna Nanyama Wetang’ula.

The clash arose after Natembeya accused the government of involvement in forced disappearances, which Ichung’wah dismissed as propaganda.

Kisia defended Natembeya, urging the government to address the alleged kidnappings and calling for respect during solemn occasions.

“However, I strongly condemn the disrespect shown to Governor George Natembeya by a young man from Kiambu during the funeral. As a peaceful community, we won’t tolerate such behavior,” he said.

According to Kisia, governor Natembeya was publicly disrespected by Ichung’wah following his remarks claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated forceful disappearances.

The former Nairobi town clerk asserted that the government must be held accountable for everyone who has been kidnapped in recent days leaving their families in agony as they continue searching for them.

“To Kimani Ichung’wah we haven’t forgotten the innocent Gen Z lives lost last June. Respect their memory and let their graves dry. The government must account for abducted children. Spare Western your lectures; take them to Kiambu,” he stated.

Tensions escalated during the burial event on Friday as Ichung’wah denied claims of the alleged “State abductions”.

While responding to Natembeya, Ichung’wah urged the Trans Nzoia governor to shun propagating talks that the government is abducting fiery critics of the government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Governor Natembeya if you know the people abducting people you are an officer of NGAO. You have been a regional commissioner giving information to the DCI so they can investigate those kidnapping people but don’t condemn Atwoli for saying people are kidnapping themselves,” he said.

The former commissioner for the Rift Valley region took to the podium and challenged President William Ruto to reveal the truth about the purported kidnappings.

He urged the Kenya Kwanza led regime to be tolerant of its critics saying abduction and killings is not the solution to quell the discontentment among Kenyans.

“For a leader to stand here and tell you (President) that people are abducting themselves and killing themselves is unfortunate and for this hallowed ground. Our children are getting lost and being abducted and killed,” Natembeya stated.

“We want abduction to end because this Kenya is enough for everyone. Even when I open my Whatsapp groups for every ten comments, eight of them are insults. That needs to change but if it doesn’t change then people shouldn’t be abducted for that,” he noted

About The Author