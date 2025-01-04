Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia, posied to take over as Azimio Executive Director. / File

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Town Clerk Kisia critisises Ichung’wah for blasting Natembeya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during the burial of Mama Anna Nanyama Wetang’ula.

The clash arose after Natembeya accused the government of involvement in forced disappearances, which Ichung’wah dismissed as propaganda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kisia defended Natembeya, urging the government to address the alleged kidnappings and calling for respect during solemn occasions.

“However, I strongly condemn the disrespect shown to Governor George Natembeya by a young man from Kiambu during the funeral. As a peaceful community, we won’t tolerate such behavior,” he said.

According to Kisia, governor Natembeya was publicly disrespected by Ichung’wah following his remarks claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated forceful disappearances.

The former Nairobi town clerk asserted that the government must be held accountable for everyone who has been kidnapped in recent days leaving their families in agony as they continue searching for them.

“To Kimani Ichung’wah we haven’t forgotten the innocent Gen Z lives lost last June. Respect their memory and let their graves dry. The government must account for abducted children. Spare Western your lectures; take them to Kiambu,” he stated.

Tensions escalated during the burial event on Friday as Ichung’wah denied claims of the alleged “State abductions”.

While responding to Natembeya, Ichung’wah urged the Trans Nzoia governor to shun propagating talks that the government is abducting fiery critics of the government.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Governor Natembeya if you know the people abducting people you are an officer of NGAO. You have been a regional commissioner giving information to the DCI so they can investigate those kidnapping people but don’t condemn Atwoli for saying people are kidnapping themselves,” he said.

The former commissioner for the Rift Valley region took to the podium and challenged President William Ruto to reveal the truth about the purported kidnappings.

He urged the Kenya Kwanza led regime to be tolerant of its critics saying abduction and killings is not the solution to quell the discontentment among Kenyans.

“For a leader to stand here and tell you (President) that people are abducting themselves and killing themselves is unfortunate and for this hallowed ground. Our children are getting lost and being abducted and killed,” Natembeya stated.

“We want abduction to end because this Kenya is enough for everyone. Even when I open my Whatsapp groups for every ten comments, eight of them are insults. That needs to change but if it doesn’t change then people shouldn’t be abducted for that,” he noted 

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wa Iria wants govt probe on ‘Itungati’ outfit affiliated to Gachagua

MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KNCHR mourns passing of Chairperson Roseline Odede

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My administration will keep to the law and everybody must respect the law: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has dispelled fears that his government has adopted abduction and killings as a means of dealing...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has taken action on extrajudicial killings: Ruto

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jan 3 – The government has taken decisive action to tame extrajudicial killings in the country, President William Ruto has said. The...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Education, Health Ministries to enroll all students in Taifa Care Program

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has now directed the Health and Education Ministries to enroll all students in the Taifa Care...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Court halts Bruno Oguda’s appointment as Portland Cement MD

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha as Managing Director of East...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah blasts Natembeya over govt abduction claims, calls out Gachagua

Ichung’wah blasted Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated forceful disappearances.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

10 people killed in accident along Eldoret-Kitale road

The report stated that the driver of the private vehicle heading to Kitale failed to maintain his lane, resulting in the collision.

1 day ago