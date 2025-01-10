Former ICT CS Margaret Ndung’u Declines Ghana Ambassador Nomination

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Outgoing Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u has declined President William Ruto’s nomination tobe Kenya’s ambassdor to Ghana.

In a letter addressed to the Parliamentary Vetting Committee Nyambura rejected the nomination to serve in the proposed role citing personal reasons and family matters.

“I wish to inform you that I will not appear before the State Committee for the approval hearing. This has been occasioned by my personal and compelling family matters, which matters of taking into consideration will not allow me to take up the position of the High Commissioner to Ghana,” read the letter in part.

Nyambura who was scheduled to appear before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on Friday notified the Parliamentary Vetting Committee that she will not appear before it for the approval hearing.

“To save the precious time of the important parliamentary business, kindly take note that this letter serves as a notice not to appear. Thank you for the invitation and follow-up,” it added.

Nyambura who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, was appointed as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana on November 19 2024

The Former CS was among the Cabinet Secretaries dropped by president Ruto in his recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Nyambura who was dropped with other Cabinet Secretaries during the cabinet changes now becomes the Second nominee to decline the ambassador nomination to Ghana.

Others that were dropped include Andrew Karanja, the former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, who was nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Following her appointment to represent Kenya in Ghana in the Ambassadorial job position former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was nominated to take over as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

Former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, was also nominated by the President to lead the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development replacing Karanja who was nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced that the Cabinet changes are part of President Ruto’s efforts to realign his government for enhanced service delivery under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

