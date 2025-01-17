Connect with us

Fight for your rights, we are behind you: Uhuru to GenZ

Speaking during a burial ceremony of his cousin Kibathi Muigai Friday, Kenyatta described the GenZ as the future of Kenyan politics.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 – Former President Uhuu Kenyatta has urged the GenZ to continue fighting for their rights as he pointed out the rise of youthful influence in Kenyan politics.

“You must stand up and fight for your rights and make sure you are given your fair share of what belongs to you, everything is worth fighting for,” he said.

“You can’t just stand and let people take your hard-earned sweat. The world doesn’t work that way, we are behind you.”

Uhuru’s sentiments come on the back of growing criticism directed towards President William Ruto, particularly from the young people and comes a month after he met with Ruto at his Ichaweri home last month.

These criticisms majorly on social media platforms have prompted the government to incorporate new directives for social platforms including a requirement to set up a physical presence in the country as it moves to curtail what it calls misuse of digital platforms.

This follows months of a stand-off sparked by negative posts online against top government officials, including President William Ruto who was angered by cartoons depicting them in coffins among other caricatures.

This has led to numerous cases of abduction of youths, sparking across the country after fingers were pointed at the National Intelligence Service out to curb the alleged disinformation, harassment, and incitement on social media by Kenyan youth.

Earlier, the Interior and National Coordination ministry said on its X account that the Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo had met representatives from telecommunications companies and social media platforms without elaborating further.

This is seen as an apparent directive at global tech including Ellon Musk’s X formerly Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube, LinkedIn, Pinterest among others.

While the move is aimed at improving accountability, it is likely to face resistance from civil society groups and Kenyans who see it as an attempt to restrict free speech.

The government has previously been accused of using regulatory measures to suppress dissenting voices online.

