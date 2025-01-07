Ex-prison officer jailed over sex with inmate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 7 – A former HMP Wandsworth prison officer who was filmed having sex with an inmate has been jailed for 15 months.

Linda De Sousa Abreu was identified by senior prison staff after the clip was shared online and quickly went viral.

The governor of Wandsworth said Abreu’s actions had taken “less than a day” to undo the many years of work on behalf of female staff in all-male prisons.

Abreu, 30, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport before attempting to board a flight to Madrid with her father, previously pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

In a partial written statement to Isleworth Crown Court, Andrew Davy, the governor of Wandsworth, said many female staff at the prison had reported an increase in being “hit on” by inmates and were now “considered fair game”. Abreu pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office in July

Abreu and the inmate were filmed in a cell between 26 and 28 June.

The Metropolitan Police said inquiries were ongoing into the two prisoners identified in the video.

The court was also told that a further recording of her performing a sex act with the same inmate was found on her prison-issue body-worn camera – and Abreu had admitted to having sex with that prisoner on an additional occasion.

Judge Martin Edmunds KC said the video that went viral was therefore not isolated and was part of repeated behaviour.

A spokesperson for the Prison Service said: “While the overwhelming majority of Prison Service staff are hardworking and honest, we’re catching more of the small minority who break the rules by bolstering our Counter Corruption Unit and strengthening our vetting processes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As today’s sentencing demonstrates, where officers do fall below our high standards we won’t hesitate to take robust action.”

The Prison Officers’ Association, which represents prison staff, said it acknowledged there were a small number of corrupt staff working in prisons who undermined the work of others.

About The Author