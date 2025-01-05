Embu leaders decry growing culture of political intolerance

EMBU, Kenya, Jan 5 – Embu leaders and residents have condemned the growing culture of political intolerance that has been witnessed on several occasions where leaders have been heckled in public.
The remarks come in the wake of heckling of President William Ruto two months ago when he graced ordination of Embu Diocese Bishop Peter Kimani and blocking of reading of eulogy from the President by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi during the burial of former Senator Lenny Kivuti’s son on Friday.
They said the trend if not stopped will taint the image of county and scare away potential visitors and derail critical development projects.
Speaking to the press, local leaders urged residents to embrace civility and hospitality, arguing that booing leaders only tarnishes the county’s image.
Political lobbyist Kiragacha Mwaniki led the call for an end to the disruptions, accusing certain politicians of orchestrating the acts to undermine President William Ruto’s administration.
Mwaniki challenged such leaders to focus on delivering services rather than promoting division.
“There’s a need for Embu people to unite and work with the government to actualize pending projects. Heckling will only hinder progress,” said Mwaniki.
Gikundo Wa Gikundo alleged that some hecklers are paid outsiders brought in to create chaos during high-profile visits. He also pointed fingers at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of fueling divisions within the county.
“It’s disrespectful for anyone to question the leadership choices made by the people of Embu. Such actions are unacceptable,” Gikundo asserted.
Echoing similar sentiments, Hesbon Nyaga urged residents to disregard divisive rhetoric and support the government they overwhelmingly voted for. “We need to focus on unity and development rather than being swayed by unproductive narratives,” Nyaga said.
Mugo Mate, Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on President Ruto to assess the root cause of public discontent. He emphasized the need for leaders to work together to deliver tangible results for the locals, noting that development should remain the county’s priority.
The leaders expressed hope that Embu will reclaim its reputation as a cooperative and development-focused region, urging all stakeholders to foster unity and respect for one another.
NATIONAL NEWS
Embu leaders decry growing culture of political intolerance
EMBU, Kenya, Jan 5 – Embu leaders and residents have condemned the growing culture of political intolerance that has been witnessed on several occasions where leaders have been heckled in public.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver on its ambitious 2022-2027 development blueprint, ‘The Plan,’...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya...
NATIONAL NEWS
MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has dispelled fears that his government has adopted abduction and killings as a means of dealing...
NATIONAL NEWS
BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jan 3 – The government has taken decisive action to tame extrajudicial killings in the country, President William Ruto has said. The...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has now directed the Health and Education Ministries to enroll all students in the Taifa Care...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha as Managing Director of East...