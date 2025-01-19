Elon Musk Hosts Indian Business Leaders at SpaceX’s Starbase for Exclusive Dialogue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEXAS, USA Jan 19 – In a landmark event, Elon Musk hosted a delegation of leading Indian business figures at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas.

The exclusive gathering provided a unique opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to engage directly with Musk and explore SpaceX’s advanced space exploration infrastructure.

The visit on Friday included an extensive tour of Starbase, culminating in a firsthand experience of the successful launch and booster catch of Starship Flight 7. The delegation, representing diverse sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy, discussed opportunities for collaboration in key areas like artificial intelligence, finance, and space innovation.

During a moderated discussion, Musk emphasized the potential for stronger US-India ties, particularly in technology and trade. He expressed optimism about deepening economic engagement, stating, “Things are trending positive. I’m certainly in favour of lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between the US and India.” Reflecting on India’s rich history, he added, “India is one of the ancient civilizations and a very great and very complex one.”

Musk also shared insights into the work of his companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink, highlighting his vision for technological advancements that could transform humanity’s future. Speaking about SpaceX’s broader mission, he remarked, “The goal of SpaceX is to expand the scope and scale of consciousness beyond what we know, to understand what questions to ask about the answer that is the universe.”

On artificial intelligence, Musk expressed confidence in the progress of his AI model, Grok, predicting, “We’re pretty confident that soon Grok 3 will be the most sophisticated AI in the world.”

Manoj Ladwa, founder of India Global Forum (IGF), which organized the delegation, underscored the significance of such collaborations in shaping a technology-driven future. “This event highlights the growing importance of global partnerships in innovation. As democracies, we thrive when we work together,” Ladwa stated.

Acknowledging geopolitical shifts, he added, “As the world’s most powerful democracy transitions to a Trump presidency, meaningful dialogue is more important than ever. India’s rise presents limitless opportunities, and this meeting signals the potential for powerful partnerships.”

The IGF delegation included prominent Indian business leaders such as Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital; Jay Kotak, Co-Head of Kotak811; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO; Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart; Aryaman Birla, Director at Aditya Birla Management Corporation; Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Apparel Group; and renowned author Amish Tripathi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event reinforced the potential for strategic collaborations between India and the world’s top innovators, positioning India as a key player in the global technology and space sectors.