EACC launches probe into graft allegation at the Judiciary

NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 23 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations into graft claims at the Judiciary days after it met with the Chief Justice Martha Koome who requested for the probe.

The anti-graft body’s Chairperson David Oginde said they are investigating bribery allegations leveled against some judges and will ensure those involved face justice.

Speaking on Wednesday while presiding over the launch of the National Integrity Academic Strategic Plan at the Kenya School of Government, Oginde said EACC is combing three stations that have not been made public yet for suspected corrupt judiciary officials.

“We cannot have people undermining justice. EACC is probing three judicial service stations over bribery allegations. We had a meeting with the Chief Justice. And in that meeting, she raised the concern that she is receiving reports that some of her officers are taking bribes and therefore subverting justice. And so, she, on her own initiative, called upon us to help her in this area,” said Oginde.

“We are looking more closely at the judiciary. So should we find anything, we take the necessary steps that need to be taken to bring these people to justice so that we combat corruption in the judiciary.”

These developments follow mounting pressure from the legal fraternity including Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and a section of advocates calling for ouster of the judges allegedly engaging in corrupt deals, taking bribes to favor specific people.

This complaints of have sparked heated public debate on the integrity of Kenya’s Judiciary, with a year-long rift pitting the Supreme Court and SC Ahmednasir Abdullahi escalating into public attacks especially on social media that lead to a permanent ban on the latter from appearing before the apex court.

This also led to Former LSK President Nelson Havi calling for Koome’s resignation.

Last week, Havi also filed a petition to the Judicial Service Commission for the removal of the all seven Supreme Court judges on grounds of gross misconduct and misbehavior.

However, CJ Koome has laughed off the critics on his resignation stating that she has a duty to perform and that she would not resign.

“You asked whether I would resign; I will also ask you, why would I resign? I have a tenure; I was appointed to serve for a tenure, and you have not given me the reason why you would want me to resign,” said Koome.