EACC currently probing 534 files from over 5,000 reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it has received and processed 5,171 reports during the 2023/2024 financial year, out of which 2,207 fell within its mandate.

According to the Commission’s annual report, 42 percent of the 2,207 reports recommended for investigation were related to bribery, while 13 percent involved the embezzlement or misappropriation of public funds.

While an additional 12 percent of the cases concerned unethical conduct, and 11 percent were related to the fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property.

Speaking at the launch of the annual report, EACC Chairperson David Oginde described corruption as a significant threat to good governance in the country.

“Today’s launch provides a platform to reflect on the state of corruption in the country, the grave harm it continues to do to citizens, we call upon the public to discharge their civic responsibilities and support anti-corruption initiatives. Do not engage in or encourage corruption,” he noted.

Oginde emphasized the critical role of stakeholders, including professionals, religious organizations, and families, in combating corruption.

He pointed out that public officials often use family members as conduits for corruption, a trend that undermines societal values.

“Families should refuse to be enlisted in corrupt deals and instead take up their roles in shaping morality in society,” he said.

He highlighted the challenges that undermine the fight against corruption, including weak legal frameworks and a lack of accountability among public institutions urging the government to curb the existing challenges.

“Parliament needs to strengthen existing legal frameworks to address challenges that impede effective anti-corruption interventions. We call on Parliament to support the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2025 to address gaps and weaknesses in existing laws,” he said.

The anti-graft agency’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdi Mohamud echoed his sentiments, commending the media for their role in promoting transparency.

Mohamud noted the Commission was currently pursuing over 400 cases to recover assets worth approximately Sh49.5 billion.

However, he acknowledged that some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) failed to implement recommended corruption prevention measures, undermining accountability efforts.

“The corrupt fear adverse publicity more than the law. We appreciate the media’s efforts to expose and stigmatize corrupt conduct,” he said.

Oginde urged collective action from all stakeholders noting some of the key milestones achieved, including the recovery of corruptly acquired assets worth Sh2.9 billion and the filing of 47 new civil suits to recover an estimated Sh9.2 billion

“The fight against corruption requires the commitment and participation of everyone Parliament, the media, professionals, religious institutions, and the public. Together, we can promote good governance and accountability,” he concluded.