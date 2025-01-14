Connect with us

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

County News

EACC arrests former Kisumu ICT Director over forged KCSE, degree certificate

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 14 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a former employee of the Kisumu County Government over the forgery of academic papers.

EACC officers arrested Nick Odhiambo Migot, the former ICT Director in the county, on Tuesday morning.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Gumbi said the suspect has been under investigation by the Commission for using fake certificates.

He is accused of using forged academic credentials to secure employment with the county government, defrauding the public of Sh4,656,211 in salaries over a period of three years.

Gumbi stated that investigations revealed the suspect had forged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science degree certificate, falsely attributing it to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The suspect also allegedly forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

“He presented these fake certificates to the County Public Service Board of Kisumu, which interviewed and hired him for the position,” said Gumbi.

The arrest followed the approval of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with charging the suspect after reviewing the case file and agreeing with the Commission’s findings.

EACC booked the suspect at Kisumu Central Police Station pending arraignment in court on Wednesday.

He will face three charges: forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

Gumbi emphasized that the Commission continues to urge public entities to strengthen internal controls to detect fake academic certificates submitted by candidates for employment or career progression.

“Each accounting officer has the responsibility to ensure that all suspected cases of forgery of academic certificates within their institutions [are] promptly dealt with,” he said.

