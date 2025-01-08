Connect with us

January 8, 2025 | DP Kithure Kindiki gifts a patient during a visit to the Kenyatta National Hospital/ODP

EAC

EAC-backed East Africa Kidney Institute to be commissioned at KNH in weeks

The facility will provide a range of services, including dialysis and kidney transplants, aiming to reduce the need for Kenyans to seek such treatments abroad.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced the upcoming commissioning of the East Africa Kidney Institute (EAKI) at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), which is set to become a regional hub for comprehensive renal care.

The facility will provide a range of services, including dialysis and kidney transplants, aiming to reduce the need for Kenyans to seek such treatments abroad.

“The East Africa Kidney Institute will be an international service center, providing a one-stop shop for all renal-related services,” Kindiki stated during a press briefing at Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday.

“This initiative is designed to cut down on the expenses and struggles Kenyans face when traveling abroad for kidney transplants.”

The EAKI is scheduled to be commissioned in the coming weeks, marking a significant milestone in Kenya’s healthcare infrastructure.

To address the rising incidence of kidney-related ailments, the institute will enhance the country’s capacity for both dialysis and kidney transplant procedures.

Kenya’s journey in renal transplantation began in 1978 with the first kidney transplant. B

etween 2006 and 2019, a total of 166 patients underwent kidney transplants, highlighting a growing demand for these services.

UHC ambition

Deputy President Kindiki emphasized the government’s dedication to improving healthcare services, noting that the establishment of the EAKI aligns with the broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“It is our intention to ensure that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare services,” he remarked.

The Deputy President also acknowledged the historical challenges faced by KNH but commended the institution for its resilience and commitment to maintaining high standards of care over the years.

Since its establishment in 1901, KNH has undergone several transformations. Initially called the Native Civil Hospital, it had a bed capacity of just 40. Today, it has evolved into the largest referral and teaching hospital in East and Central Africa, with a current bed capacity of 1,800 and over 6,000 staff members.

The introduction of the EAKI is expected to significantly reduce the financial and logistical burdens on patients who previously had to travel abroad for kidney transplants.

The government and KNH are finalizing preparations to ensure the facility meets international standards and is fully equipped to handle the anticipated influx of patients seeking renal care as the commissioning date approaches.

