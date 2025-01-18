Duale urges leaders to guide youth away from violence and civil disobedience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged parents and leaders regardless of political affiliation to guide the youth away from violence and civil disobedience.

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

He further urged them to avoid abusing public platforms to push for disobedience of the rule of law by the youth.

His sentiments come after former President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the GenZ youths not to relent in the fight for their rights.

Uhuru who spoke during the burial of his cousin on Friday urged them not to allow the government to abuse their freedom but rather remain steadfast in demanding for accountability.