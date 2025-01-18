Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges leaders to guide youth away from violence and civil disobedience

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has urged parents and leaders regardless of political affiliation to guide the youth away from violence and civil disobedience.

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further urged them to avoid abusing public platforms to push for disobedience of the rule of law by the youth.

His sentiments come after former President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the GenZ youths not to relent in the fight for their rights.

Uhuru who spoke during the burial of his cousin on Friday urged them not to allow the government to abuse their freedom but rather remain steadfast in demanding for accountability.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Housing Ministry working on regulations to anchor private partnership into the affordable housing law

State department of housing and urban development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, stated that the law will allow the government to build affordable houses on...

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya teacher seeks support to undergo lung transplant

29-year-old Mary Cynthia Akoth Ochieng, a teacher at Ambrose Adeya Adongo secondary school in Alego – Usonga is seeking to raise more than Sh8...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Inua Jamii expands to support 1.7mn vulnerable Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the welfare of Kenya’s most vulnerable...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges clergy to take the lead in preserving integrity of Kenya’s moral fabric

The head of state said that religious leaders and other actors provide society with the moral compass necessary to overcome the challenges being faced.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt bans importion of unregistered health products citing Indian Pharmacopeia

According to Siyoi, failure to adhere to the set regulations would attract stiff penalties in the area of regulation, licensing, and litigation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

M-PESA Foundation invests Sh95mn in health projects in Busia and Bungoma

The projects are focused on improving maternal health outcomes through infrastructure development.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Confusion Grips Church In Embu Over Attempted Takeover Bid

The members of the church that broke away from Full Gospel Churches of Kenya five years ago accused the bishop of trying to take...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University Council gets new leadership amidst dons strike crisis

The university has been grappling with cash shortfalls and alleged financial mismanagement.

4 hours ago