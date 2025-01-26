Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DRC's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gracia Yamba Kazadi met Murat Ülkü, Türkiye’s Ambassador to the DRC on Saturday after the ministry summoned him/DRC_MFA

Africa

DRC rejects Türkiye’s offer to mediate conflict with Rwanda

President Felix Tshisekedi’s administration reaffirmed its stance through Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gracia Yamba Kazadi, who met with Murat Ülkü, Türkiye’s Ambassador to the DRC, who the foreign ministry summoned.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declined an offer by Türkiye to mediate its conflict with Rwanda, as M23 rebels continue their advance toward Goma city.

Kinshasa clarified on Saturday that it has not sought external mediation in the escalating conflict, which has displaced over 400,000 people this year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

President Felix Tshisekedi’s administration reaffirmed its stance through Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gracia Yamba Kazadi, who met with Murat Ülkü, Türkiye’s Ambassador to the DRC, who the foreign ministry summoned.

The DRC’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the meeting aimed to address remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a January 23 press briefing with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.

Kazadi underscored Kinshasa’s commitment to resolving its challenges internally, asserting that “African solutions must [be] found by Africans.”

Kinshasa reiterated its support for the Luanda process, an African Union-led initiative aimed at resolving the conflict, while accusing Kigali of sabotaging the initiative and “hindering its smooth running.”

The statement followed reports that esclated clashes with M23 rebels had claimed thirteen peacekeeping soldiers.

The South African military confirmed the loss of nine of its soldiers who were working to repel rebel advances near Goma in eastern DRC. In addition, the fighting claimed three Malawian and one Uruguayan peacekeeper.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) condemned the attacks, stating that “such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SADC noted that the actions of the M23 armed group contravene the Nairobi Peace Process and violate the agreed ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process, led by Angolan President João Lourenço in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

The SADC called on all parties to adhere to their commitments under the ceasefire agreement and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, along with the unconditional withdrawal of M23 from occupied positions.

“SADC further encourages all parties to the conflict in eastern DRC to comply with the terms and conditions of the existing peace agreements and engage through dialogue for lasting peace, security, and stability in the DRC and the region,” the SADC said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Rwanda announces potential oil deposits in Lake Kivu

The Lake Kivu is part of the extensive East African Rift Valley system.

January 16, 2025

Africa

Rwanda’s Kigali to go all-electric in ambitious e-mobility plan

Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, revealed on January 7 that the initiative will begin this year.

January 9, 2025

Africa

Rwanda faults ‘biased and simplistic’ condemnation of M23’s Masisi takeover

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, accused the West of failing to acknowledge key aspects of the conflict.

January 8, 2025

Africa

US Welcomes MONUSCO Mandate Renewal, Raises Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in DRC Conflict

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

December 22, 2024

Africa

Rwanda Declares End to Marburg Virus Disease Outbreak

The outbreak, which began in mid-September 2024, recorded 66 confirmed cases, with 15 fatalities and 51 recoveries. Notably, two patients were successfully extubated after...

December 20, 2024

Africa

Raila promises to rally for 2 permanent African seat in UN Security Council

Odinga emphasized the urgent need to address Africa's historical exclusion from global decision-making processes, particularly at the UNSC, which wields significant influence over international...

December 14, 2024

EAC

Report roots for digital skills training to seal gaps in justice delivery

The report, titled "A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice Following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda," highlights that addressing digital illiteracy is key to...

December 12, 2024

Africa

Rwanda lauds Paris Court conviction against genocide denier

The Paris Criminal Court’s 17th Chamber found Charles Onana guilty and fined him €8,400 ($8,900; £7,000).

December 11, 2024