DRC rejects Türkiye’s offer to mediate conflict with Rwanda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declined an offer by Türkiye to mediate its conflict with Rwanda, as M23 rebels continue their advance toward Goma city.

Kinshasa clarified on Saturday that it has not sought external mediation in the escalating conflict, which has displaced over 400,000 people this year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

President Felix Tshisekedi’s administration reaffirmed its stance through Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gracia Yamba Kazadi, who met with Murat Ülkü, Türkiye’s Ambassador to the DRC, who the foreign ministry summoned.

The DRC’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the meeting aimed to address remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a January 23 press briefing with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame.

Kazadi underscored Kinshasa’s commitment to resolving its challenges internally, asserting that “African solutions must [be] found by Africans.”

Kinshasa reiterated its support for the Luanda process, an African Union-led initiative aimed at resolving the conflict, while accusing Kigali of sabotaging the initiative and “hindering its smooth running.”

The statement followed reports that esclated clashes with M23 rebels had claimed thirteen peacekeeping soldiers.

The South African military confirmed the loss of nine of its soldiers who were working to repel rebel advances near Goma in eastern DRC. In addition, the fighting claimed three Malawian and one Uruguayan peacekeeper.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) condemned the attacks, stating that “such actions undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and security of the DRC and the SADC region.”

SADC noted that the actions of the M23 armed group contravene the Nairobi Peace Process and violate the agreed ceasefire brokered through the Luanda Process, led by Angolan President João Lourenço in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa.

The SADC called on all parties to adhere to their commitments under the ceasefire agreement and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, along with the unconditional withdrawal of M23 from occupied positions.

“SADC further encourages all parties to the conflict in eastern DRC to comply with the terms and conditions of the existing peace agreements and engage through dialogue for lasting peace, security, and stability in the DRC and the region,” the SADC said.