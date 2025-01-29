DPP Faces Backlash for Delaying Prosecution of Cops in Baby Pendo Murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) faced strong criticism for failing to prosecute eleven senior police officers accused of the murder of Baby Pendo.

The victim’s lawyer, Willis Otieno, informed Justice Margaret Muigai that seven years have passed since the victim was killed during the 2017 post-election violence.

Otieno pointed out that two judges, Justice Kanyi Kimondo and Lady Justice Lilian Mutende, had ruled that the officers should face criminal charges. He argued that the DPP’s excuse, citing the absence of one suspect, Mohammed Mbaa, should not prevent the indictment of the remaining ten officers.

The court was told that the officers who are present can be charged, and if Mbaa is located, the DPP can amend the charge sheet accordingly.

Otieno emphasized that the victim’s dignity has been denied and that justice remains unserved. He also opposed the DPP’s application for an adjournment, deeming it unmerited.

Justice Muigai is expected to deliver her ruling on the DPP’s request for more time to decide whether to charge the eleven officers on 30th January 2025.