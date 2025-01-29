Connect with us

DPP Renson Ingonga/FILE/ODPP

DPP Faces Backlash for Delaying Prosecution of Cops in Baby Pendo Murder

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) faced strong criticism for failing to prosecute eleven senior police officers accused of the murder of Baby Pendo.

The victim’s lawyer, Willis Otieno, informed Justice Margaret Muigai that seven years have passed since the victim was killed during the 2017 post-election violence.

Otieno pointed out that two judges, Justice Kanyi Kimondo and Lady Justice Lilian Mutende, had ruled that the officers should face criminal charges. He argued that the DPP’s excuse, citing the absence of one suspect, Mohammed Mbaa, should not prevent the indictment of the remaining ten officers.

The court was told that the officers who are present can be charged, and if Mbaa is located, the DPP can amend the charge sheet accordingly.

Otieno emphasized that the victim’s dignity has been denied and that justice remains unserved. He also opposed the DPP’s application for an adjournment, deeming it unmerited.

Justice Muigai is expected to deliver her ruling on the DPP’s request for more time to decide whether to charge the eleven officers on 30th January 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyong’o seeks CJ Koome’s intervention in Baby Pendo’s murder trial after third adjournment

Nyong'o said the reasons given for the recent aborted plea takings of 12 police officers implicated are not convincing.

January 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Baby-killer case, police brutality and the long wait for Kenyan justice

After each postponement or small development, the couple are swamped with calls.

January 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP orders probe on abductions, demands file within 3 days

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review...

December 30, 2024

DP Kindiki Calls for Collaboration Among Government Arms, Praises ODPP’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan

Kindiki stressed that the focus should be on collegial engagement rather than autonomy, promoting a unified government approach. He applauded the ODPP for launching...

December 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Human rights lobby express disappointment over deferment of Baby Pendo case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – A coalition of 21 Human rights organisations have faulted the court over the postponement of the plea taking for...

October 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court issues arrest warrant for senior police officer linked to baby Pendo’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Mohammed Baa, a senior police officer implicated in the...

October 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe extradited to the US

Kang’ethe is scheduled to appear before Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024, to face murder charges.

September 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal, 8 Others Convicted in Sh83mn Graft Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28-Former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, eight former County Chief Officers, and a businessman were convicted on Wednesday by the Nairobi...

August 28, 2024