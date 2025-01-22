Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki. /X.

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Urges Unity, Rejects Divisive Politics By Govt Critics

He said that President William Ruto’s administration is prioritizing key economic sectors such as agriculture, livestock, fishing, and mining to create employment and stimulate economic growth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22— Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on government critics to avoid divisive and tribal politics, urging them instead to advocate for peace and unity.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Luanda Modern Market in Vihiga County, Kindiki reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza Administration’s commitment to enhancing development and improving Kenyans’ livelihoods.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is a development-oriented government,” Kindiki stated, emphasizing that the government serves all Kenyans. “For those keen on dividing Kenyans, we are telling them we are not interested in tribal and divisive engagements.”

Kindiki said that President William Ruto’s administration is prioritizing key economic sectors such as agriculture, livestock, fishing, and mining to create employment and stimulate economic growth.

Accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and other leaders, Kindiki reiterated their collective support for President Ruto’s development agenda.

“We [leaders] are solidly behind the President as he leads in developing every part of our country,” he said.

Earlier, during the launch of Phase 1-Lot 2 of the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project in Busia County, Kindiki reiterated the government’s focus on projects that directly benefit Kenyans. He highlighted efforts in agriculture, mining, and the blue economy, stressing their potential to uplift millions.

The Deputy President also pointed to the government’s investments in infrastructure, including road networks, electricity expansion, county aggregation centers, industrial parks, and special economic zones—all designed to boost economic activity and create jobs.

Additionally, Kindiki assured that resources are being directed to strengthen the social sector, with a focus on improving access to quality education and healthcare.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He urged Kenyans to unite, rejecting divisive rhetoric in favor of building a prosperous nation. “As a nation, we must move forward as a united country without divisive rhetoric,” Kindiki emphasized.

Kindiki’s appeal comes amid ongoing government criticism regarding the high cost of living and unemployment challenges.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises ICT hubs in Vihiga to tackle youth unemployment

President Ruto affirmed his commitment to providing the necessary resources, including internet access, computers, and skilled trainers, to support the county’s youth.

25 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Dismisses Ousted Officials, Vows to Stay Focused on Development

His remarks come months after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached, and his allies were demoted in a cabinet reshuffle that paved the...

56 minutes ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Alternative therapy? Nairobi rage room lets visitors vent anger for inner peace.

The ‘Rage Room’ in Nairobi offers Kenyans a unique and unconventional therapy experience, through a controlled environment to help vent their anger. Guests can...

3 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

(WATCH) Kenyan startup turns ‘invasive’ water hyacinth into biodegradable plastics

A Kenyan start-up in Nairobi demonstrated the process of transforming the fast-growing aquatic plant, water hyacinth, to biodegradable items on Monday to address pollution...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State House Says No Job Losses in State Corporations Merger

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The government has assured Kenyans that no jobs will be lost following the Cabinet’s decision to merge 42 state...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya offers all African countries eTA exemptions except Somalia, Libya

The Department of Immigration will introduce a new expedited processing option allowing travelers to receive approval instantly, with processing time capped at 72 hours,...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet approves parastatal reforms merging 42 entities into 20

In addition to mergers, nine state corporations will be dissolved, and their functions transferred to relevant ministries or other government entities.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri MPs protest ‘us verses them’ narrative by Ruto loyalists

Maina and Mukami cited remarks by the two MPs singling out the Kikuyu community over alleged entitlement to State power further alleging that some...

23 hours ago