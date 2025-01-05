Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges leaders to focus on solution based debates instead of inciting others

Kindiki cautioned politicians against engaging in public incitement, noting that doing so might not address the problems facing the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged leaders to unite and listen to their constituents while addressing issues instead of inciting the public.

Kindiki who attended a thanksgivings prayer in Mbeere North Embu, after several days of being absent in key national public events urged leaders to focus on solution led actions.

“I want to pledge for the unity of the country and the commitment of our leaders. As a leader don’t tell us that you are listening to the ground and doing nothing about it, tell us you have listened to the ground and this is the solution to what the ground is doing,” he stated.

Kindiki cautioned politicians against engaging in public incitement, noting that doing so might not address the problems facing the country and Kenyans.

“As leaders we should not be at the forefront in inciting the public when we ourselves do not have the answers or solutions to their problems,” he said.

For the equitable mobilization of resources intended to serve Kenyans, especially development initiatives, the Deputy President urged leaders to embrace unity.

“Things to do with public incitement, spreading hatred should not be our focus as leaders so that we push our country forward. We can all carry one another as brothers and sisters’ members of one family and one country called Kenya. We can develop every part of Kenya” he said.

Kindiki, who has been conspicuously absent from national public gatherings since December 20, 2024, due to his holiday, reaffirmed that the Kenya Kwanza administration is eager to fulfill all the commitments made to Kenyans.

He promised that all unfinished and postponed projects would be carried out on schedule.

“I want to make it clear that it is very important for us to build roads, hospitals, provide electricity and water that is our priority but equally we have another priority to protect this country from division, falling apart, hatred and all the negative things that could jeopardize our National interests,” he stated

