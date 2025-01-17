Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaks in Embu on January 17, 2025. /DPPS.

County News

DP Kindiki Slams Gachagua, Vows Not to Use Office for Political Expediency

He committed to ensuring that the country’s development agenda, particularly in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic growth, is prioritized over political ambitions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says he won’t use his office for politics like his predecessor and has vowed to focus on unity, development, and economic transformation for Kenyans.

He stated that his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached, opted to use the office for political gain, which made it untenable for him to remain in office.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“My predecessor decided to use the hallowed and distinguished office of the Deputy President to play politics. That is his style and we wish him well, and that is why it was not tenable for him to remain in office,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki, who spoke on Friday while hosting 1,500 residents from Embu County, emphasized that his role is to support President William Ruto in uniting the country and advancing the government’s transformative agenda.

Unlike his predecessor, Kindiki committed to ensuring that the country’s development agenda, particularly in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic growth, is prioritized over political ambitions.

“I have decided that my work is to help the President unite our country, bring development to every part of our country, and change the economic fortunes of all Kenyans through successful implementation of all the economic value chains,” said the Deputy President.

Locals in Embu listening to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on January 17, 2025. /DPPS.

He assured the public that no part of the country would be left behind, and pledged to focus on delivering tangible results that will improve the lives of Kenyans. “We will go far and wide to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza administration’s transformative agenda is successful,” he added, noting that his focus would remain on the completion of development projects and the initiation of new ones.

In distancing himself from early political campaigns, Kindiki said it would be “political irresponsibility” to engage in political discussions when there are critical issues that need attention. “When the time to politick comes, we will put on befitting attire and get out for serious campaigns,” he stated.

Kindiki also stressed the importance of local communities’ input in identifying development priorities, encouraging the residents of Embu and other counties to engage actively in monitoring projects. He affirmed his commitment to delivering results, noting that he would be accountable for the work done during his tenure.

“We need to sort out issues in coffee, tea, Muguka, roads, electricity connection, youth and women empowerment. After this meeting, put pressure on me, ask me what I have done for Embu people,” Kindiki urged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President assured that development in Embu and across the country would continue without discrimination, with all regions benefiting from the government’s initiatives.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki reaffirms govt’s commitment to equitable development

Kindiki emphasized the importance of consultations between the government and citizens to ensure the successful implementation of development initiatives.

5 hours ago

Top stories

Govt Directs Social Media Firms to Set Up Physical Offices in Kenya To Curb Misuse

This follows months of a stand-off sparked by negative posts online against top government officials, including President William Ruto who was angered by cartoons...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Says Govt Committed to Fast-Tracking Dongo Kundu SEZ

He acknowledged that the project has faced delays due to legal, policyand operational challenges but assured that the government is taking decisive steps to...

1 day ago

Top stories

Ruto’s Trade CS Nominee Lee Kinyanjui Defends Critical Stance on Government During Vetting

He clarified that his criticisms were aimed at policies, not the government itself

3 days ago

Top stories

Muturi Reveals Son’s Abduction by NIS, Released After President Ruto’s Direct Intervention

Muturi's explosive statement revealing confidential conversations, including with the president and the call from the Head of State to the Spy Chief has brought...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki presides over issuance of over 3,500 title deeds in Taita Taveta

Among the beneficiaries, the Njukini Farmers' Cooperative Society Scheme received 1,301 title deeds, while the Kachero Scheme was issued 1,012.

3 days ago

Top stories

Three Cabinet nominees to be vetted by MPs Committee today

First on the list is former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, nominated for the agriculture portfolio whose vetting will begin at midday.

3 days ago

Top stories

DP Kindiki Says SEZs, EPZs in Four Counties 50% Complete; Targeted for June 30

The initiative is part of a joint effort by the National Government and county administrations to establish County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) across...

4 days ago