DP Kindiki Slams Gachagua, Vows Not to Use Office for Political Expediency

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says he won’t use his office for politics like his predecessor and has vowed to focus on unity, development, and economic transformation for Kenyans.

He stated that his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached, opted to use the office for political gain, which made it untenable for him to remain in office.

“My predecessor decided to use the hallowed and distinguished office of the Deputy President to play politics. That is his style and we wish him well, and that is why it was not tenable for him to remain in office,” Kindiki said.

Kindiki, who spoke on Friday while hosting 1,500 residents from Embu County, emphasized that his role is to support President William Ruto in uniting the country and advancing the government’s transformative agenda.

Unlike his predecessor, Kindiki committed to ensuring that the country’s development agenda, particularly in infrastructure, youth empowerment, and economic growth, is prioritized over political ambitions.

“I have decided that my work is to help the President unite our country, bring development to every part of our country, and change the economic fortunes of all Kenyans through successful implementation of all the economic value chains,” said the Deputy President. Locals in Embu listening to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on January 17, 2025. /DPPS.

He assured the public that no part of the country would be left behind, and pledged to focus on delivering tangible results that will improve the lives of Kenyans. “We will go far and wide to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza administration’s transformative agenda is successful,” he added, noting that his focus would remain on the completion of development projects and the initiation of new ones.

In distancing himself from early political campaigns, Kindiki said it would be “political irresponsibility” to engage in political discussions when there are critical issues that need attention. “When the time to politick comes, we will put on befitting attire and get out for serious campaigns,” he stated.

Kindiki also stressed the importance of local communities’ input in identifying development priorities, encouraging the residents of Embu and other counties to engage actively in monitoring projects. He affirmed his commitment to delivering results, noting that he would be accountable for the work done during his tenure.

“We need to sort out issues in coffee, tea, Muguka, roads, electricity connection, youth and women empowerment. After this meeting, put pressure on me, ask me what I have done for Embu people,” Kindiki urged.

The Deputy President assured that development in Embu and across the country would continue without discrimination, with all regions benefiting from the government’s initiatives.