NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki receives petition seeking citizenship recognition for Pare Community in Taita Taveta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has officially received a petition advocating for the naturalization and recognition of the Pare Community in Taita Taveta County as citizens of Kenya.

The community, which has resided in the country for generations, has been seeking formal acknowledgment as a Kenyan tribe, similar to the recognition accorded to the Shona, Pemba and Makonde communities.

The petition, spearheaded by John Bwire, the Member of Parliament for Taveta Constituency, outlines the historical presence of the Pare people in Kenya.

It emphasizes their integral role in the cultural and social fabric of the region.

“Kenyans of Pare community have been an integral part of the communities living in Taveta Constituency since time immemorial and constitute the larger population in Jipe, Mata, Marodo, Ngutini, Kitoghoto, Eldoro, Kitobo and Madarasani villages of Taveta Constituency,” reads the petition in part.

In the document, Bwire emphasized that the Constitution of Kenya upholds the nation’s ethnic and cultural diversity as a cornerstone of unity.

The petition quotes Articles 11 and 44, which mandate the government to safeguard and promote Kenya’s rich cultural heritage, as the legal basis for their plea.

The petition also calls on the government to issue a Gazette notice declaring their recognition as citizens of Kenya and a directive to all authorities and institutions within Kenya to acknowledge the Pare as a tribal community.

He assured the petitioners that the government would review their request and consult relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, to ensure a thorough and just resolution.

The Petitioner also says that despite writing to the President over the same, he is yet to receive a formal response on the status of the recognition of the Pare Community.

If successful, the Pare community will be granted full legal recognition, enabling them to access rights and opportunities as equal citizens of Kenya.

